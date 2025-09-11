Tapestry Opera Unveils 2025–26 Season, First in New Toronto Venue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tapestry Opera, Canada’s leading producer of new Canadian opera, has announced its 2025–26 season, the first full season in its new downtown home, the Nancy & Ed Jackman Performance Centre. The ambitious lineup includes two world premieres, a North American premiere, and a Canadian premiere, with works that push the boundaries of traditional opera and spotlight major Canadian and international creators.

The season opens October 16–19, 2025, with the world premiere of Tapestry Briefs: Under Where?, an immersive program of 10 short operas by nine Canadian creators. Performed underground at 877 Yonge St., the production spans stories from the tragic to the absurd, directed by Michael Hidetoshi Mori and Mabel Wonnecot, with music direction by Hyejin Kwon and Gregory Oh.

On January 16–17, 2026, the company presents the North American premiere of OPE-N’s LOL: Laughing Out Lonely. Created by Denmark’s Matilde Böcher and Asger Kudahl, the solo opera explores digital-age loneliness through a tour-de-force performance by countertenor Morten Grove Frandsen.

In March, soprano Xin Wang stars in a newly staged adaptation of Ana Sokolović’s Love Songs (March 26–29, 2026), blending opera, dance, and ritual in a multilingual meditation on love and memory. The production is adapted and staged by Michael Hidetoshi Mori and co-presented with New Music Concerts.

The season concludes with a major, yet-to-be-announced world premiere (June 16–21, 2026) at the Bluma Appel Theatre. The work will bring together an award-winning Canadian playwright and a composer hailed by The New York Times as one of the most important voices of our time, and will feature soloists, chorus, and orchestra.

“Tapestry Opera has always been committed to bold, innovative, and socially relevant opera,” said Michael Hidetoshi Mori, General and Artistic Director. “This first season in our new home is both a celebration of Canadian creativity and a statement of our ambition to bring contemporary opera to new audiences in Toronto and beyond.”

Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2025–26 season will be available at tapestryopera.com.