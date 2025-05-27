TELL TALE HARBOUR Will Make Toronto Premiere This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Co-written by and starring Great Big Sea's Alan Doyle, the musical comedy Tell Tale Harbour made its smash-hit world premiere at Confederation Centre of The Arts in Charlottetown, PEI, in 2022. It returns to PEI in a revised production this summer - June 14 to August 29, 2025. Then they pack up the entire production and bring it to Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre for the show's "mainland" debut, September 23 - November 2, 2025.

Deep in the heart of Atlantic Canada sits a small but proud harbour eager to keep its community together. With the sudden closing of their precious fish plant, this once bountiful village is looking for a miracle. When an opportunity arises to secure a state-of-the-art frozen french fry factory - and the many jobs it would create - the entire community is galvanized into action.

There's just one major obstacle - to secure the factory, the harbour must have a full-time resident doctor. Realizing this might be their last chance to save their beloved home, the townspeople come together to spin the truth and put on a show to charm an interim doctor into moving there permanently.

Tell Tale Harbour is packed with all the songs and laughs we expect from the best East Coast kitchen party. It is as relatable as it is ridiculous, as hilarious as it is heartfelt, and celebrates the people, the trials, and the triumphs of living in a small town on the edge of the mighty Atlantic Ocean.

Based on the screenplay The Grand Seduction by Ken Scott,Tell Tale Harbour is co-created by Adam Brazier, Alan Doyle, Bob Foster and Edward Riche.

Alan Doyle stars as Frank. The cast also includes AP Bautista (Marie), Karen Burthwright (Louise), Joel Cumber (Gus), Stephen Guy-McGrath (Gord, Understudy Yvon), Jacob Hemphill (Charles), Susan Henley (Vera), Gabrielle Jones (Gina), Connor Lucas (Swing), Melissa MacKenzie (Kathleen), Jamie McRoberts (Swing), Laurie Murdoch (Yvon), Kale Penny (Dr. Chris), Kristen Pottle (Swing, Dance Captain), Daniel Williston (Henry, Understudy Frank), and Alison Woolridge (Barbara).

The creative team includes Direction by Brian Hill, Music Direction by Bob Foster, Choreography by Robin Calvert, Set and Props Design by Michael Gianfrancesco, Costume Design by Joyce Padua, Lighting Design by Davida Tkach, Sound Design by Josh Liebert. The creative team also includes Morgan Saulnier (Associate Music Director), Kristen Pottle (Associate Choreographer), Brandon Kleiman (Associate Set Designer), Lani Martel (Stage Manager), Sandi Becker (Assistant Stage Manager), and Teagan Keith (Apprentice Stage Manager).

