TD Music Hall Toronto's New State-of-the-Art Live Music Venue Opens Next Month At Allied Music Centre

The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall has announced the opening of TD Music Hall - Toronto's new state-of-the-art 500-capacity performance space in Allied Music Centre. The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red) bring their renowned combination of music and visuals to the grand opening on Feb 10, 2023. Limited tickets are available and on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10am ET at TDMusicHall.com.

Toronto R&B artist, Dylan Sinclair takes the TD Music Hall stage for three nights on February 14,15 and 16, 2023. TD Music Hall also hosts another stellar run of shows with Whitehorse, long-time Massey Hall partners and friends, for two unmissable shows on June 15 & 16, 2023. Visit TDMusicHall.com for ticket information.

TD Music Hall will also host and provide a space for community partnerships with esteemed cultural organizations and events including International Indigenous Music Summit, Honey Jam, TD Toronto Jazz Festival, Lula Music and Arts Centre, Lulaworld Festival, Small World Music. For complete TD Music Hall event listings and ticketing information, please visit www.tdmusichall.com.

"TD Music Hall represents the future of Toronto's music scene. Purpose-built for incredible sound with modern amenities for fans and artists alike," said Jesse Kumagai, President and CEO, Allied Music Centre. "This brand new venue is a gift to music fans, much like Massey Hall when it first opened its doors in 1894."

Located on the fourth floor of the new Allied Music Centre building, and connected to historic Massey Hall, TD Music Hall will be Toronto's hottest spot for emerging talent and international touring acts. This technically equipped venue offers many possibilities for both corporate and community events, offering a first in Toronto immersive audio system, state-of-the-art lighting, rigging and video systems. Plus, integrated audio and video recording capabilities, great performance sightlines and incredible acoustics. TD Music Hall's unique performance and event space offers 10.5 metre-high, floor-to-ceiling windows with unique views of Toronto's urban landscape.

TD Music Hall was designed in consultation with some of the industry's top firms including KPMB Architects, Charcoal Blue, Engineering Harmonics and Imagine Sound.

TD Music Hall addresses a growing need in Toronto's cultural ecosystem, with the closing of many grassroots live music venues over the past few years. This new space offers new opportunities for aspiring Canadian artists and offers a career stepping-stone to bigger venues like the iconic, Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall.

"TD is committed to helping build strong, connected communities through music because we've seen firsthand how music has the unique power to bring people together - it's why we'd be happy to be known as the 'Bank of Music'," said Betsey Chung, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Marketing Officer, TD Bank Group. "We are proud to sponsor TD Music Hall to help support incredible music experiences for Canadians."

The Bank's sponsorship of TD Music Hall builds upon its long history of helping to serve a wide and expanded range of musical interests. Through its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, and as part of our goal to help people feel more connected in their communities, TD supports many music, arts and cultural events, initiatives, and organizations across North America to help amplify diverse voices. A vision that is shared by Allied Music Centre through live programming initiatives, education & outreach events and artist development strategy.

Kumagai adds, "TD has a long-standing and impactful track record of supporting live music in Canada which made them a natural sponsor to help bring this game-changing new venue to life. They share our vision of using the power of music to bring people together, building community and celebrating culture while providing meaningful opportunities to a diverse array of artists. With TD's support, TD Music Hall is positioned to play a pivotal role in Canada's music scene for generations to come."

Supporting Canadian artists is an essential part of the Allied Music Centre ecosystem through the long-established Artist Development Program with Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall. The program provides strategic and creative support for artists at all stages of their careers, with the goal of connecting artists to new audiences throughout Canada and beyond.

TD Music Hall will help propel these Artist Development Program initiatives alongside other Allied Music Centre venues, Massey Hall and Muskoka Spirits Basement Bar, located in the National Historic Site. Emerging artists will also benefit from the soon-to-be opened 150-capacity community theatre and the Deane Cameron Recording Studio in the new building later this year.

Keep checking TDMusicHall.com for new show announcements.