Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TD Music Hall Toronto's New State-of-the-Art Live Music Venue Opens Next Month At Allied Music Centre

The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red) bring their renowned combination of music and visuals to the grand opening on Feb 10, 2023.

Jan. 18, 2023  
TD Music Hall Toronto's New State-of-the-Art Live Music Venue Opens Next Month At Allied Music Centre

The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall has announced the opening of TD Music Hall - Toronto's new state-of-the-art 500-capacity performance space in Allied Music Centre. The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red) bring their renowned combination of music and visuals to the grand opening on Feb 10, 2023. Limited tickets are available and on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10am ET at TDMusicHall.com.

Toronto R&B artist, Dylan Sinclair takes the TD Music Hall stage for three nights on February 14,15 and 16, 2023. TD Music Hall also hosts another stellar run of shows with Whitehorse, long-time Massey Hall partners and friends, for two unmissable shows on June 15 & 16, 2023. Visit TDMusicHall.com for ticket information.

TD Music Hall will also host and provide a space for community partnerships with esteemed cultural organizations and events including International Indigenous Music Summit, Honey Jam, TD Toronto Jazz Festival, Lula Music and Arts Centre, Lulaworld Festival, Small World Music. For complete TD Music Hall event listings and ticketing information, please visit www.tdmusichall.com.

"TD Music Hall represents the future of Toronto's music scene. Purpose-built for incredible sound with modern amenities for fans and artists alike," said Jesse Kumagai, President and CEO, Allied Music Centre. "This brand new venue is a gift to music fans, much like Massey Hall when it first opened its doors in 1894."

Located on the fourth floor of the new Allied Music Centre building, and connected to historic Massey Hall, TD Music Hall will be Toronto's hottest spot for emerging talent and international touring acts. This technically equipped venue offers many possibilities for both corporate and community events, offering a first in Toronto immersive audio system, state-of-the-art lighting, rigging and video systems. Plus, integrated audio and video recording capabilities, great performance sightlines and incredible acoustics. TD Music Hall's unique performance and event space offers 10.5 metre-high, floor-to-ceiling windows with unique views of Toronto's urban landscape.

TD Music Hall was designed in consultation with some of the industry's top firms including KPMB Architects, Charcoal Blue, Engineering Harmonics and Imagine Sound.

TD Music Hall addresses a growing need in Toronto's cultural ecosystem, with the closing of many grassroots live music venues over the past few years. This new space offers new opportunities for aspiring Canadian artists and offers a career stepping-stone to bigger venues like the iconic, Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall.

"TD is committed to helping build strong, connected communities through music because we've seen firsthand how music has the unique power to bring people together - it's why we'd be happy to be known as the 'Bank of Music'," said Betsey Chung, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Marketing Officer, TD Bank Group. "We are proud to sponsor TD Music Hall to help support incredible music experiences for Canadians."

The Bank's sponsorship of TD Music Hall builds upon its long history of helping to serve a wide and expanded range of musical interests. Through its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, and as part of our goal to help people feel more connected in their communities, TD supports many music, arts and cultural events, initiatives, and organizations across North America to help amplify diverse voices. A vision that is shared by Allied Music Centre through live programming initiatives, education & outreach events and artist development strategy.

Kumagai adds, "TD has a long-standing and impactful track record of supporting live music in Canada which made them a natural sponsor to help bring this game-changing new venue to life. They share our vision of using the power of music to bring people together, building community and celebrating culture while providing meaningful opportunities to a diverse array of artists. With TD's support, TD Music Hall is positioned to play a pivotal role in Canada's music scene for generations to come."

Supporting Canadian artists is an essential part of the Allied Music Centre ecosystem through the long-established Artist Development Program with Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall. The program provides strategic and creative support for artists at all stages of their careers, with the goal of connecting artists to new audiences throughout Canada and beyond.

TD Music Hall will help propel these Artist Development Program initiatives alongside other Allied Music Centre venues, Massey Hall and Muskoka Spirits Basement Bar, located in the National Historic Site. Emerging artists will also benefit from the soon-to-be opened 150-capacity community theatre and the Deane Cameron Recording Studio in the new building later this year.

Keep checking TDMusicHall.com for new show announcements.




Canadian Stage to Present ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA in February Photo
Canadian Stage to Present ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA in February
In February, theatrical innovative will take center stage at the Bluma with an exclusive engagement of the acclaimed Belgian company Ontroerend Goed's juggernaut international hit Are we not drawn onward to new erA, in a Toronto Premiere presentation February 9th – 11th.   
Harbourfront Centre Presents Ontario Premiere Of Compagnie Virginie Brunelles LES CORPS AV Photo
Harbourfront Centre Presents Ontario Premiere Of Compagnie Virginie Brunelle's LES CORPS AVALES
Harbourfront Centre presents the Ontario premiere of Compagnie Virginie Brunelle's striking union between contemporary dance and classical music with Les corps avalés, February 24 and 25, 2023, at 7:30pm at Fleck Dance Theatre.
Mirvish to Present First Full Year Of Theatre Since 2019 Featuring PRESSURE, HAMILTON & Photo
Mirvish to Present First Full Year Of Theatre Since 2019 Featuring PRESSURE, HAMILTON & More
It’s already the third week of January and the Mirvish theatres are getting ready for what is set to be be the first full year of theatre since 2019.
Theatre Passe Muraille Presents OKAY, YOU CAN STOP NOW By Shakeil Rollock Photo
Theatre Passe Muraille Presents OKAY, YOU CAN STOP NOW By Shakeil Rollock
Kicking off Winter 2023 programming at Theatre Passe Muraille is Okay, you can stop now, from creator and choreographer Shakeil Rollock.  On the Mainstage from February 4 to 11 (Media night: February 8) Okay, you can stop now is a Theatre Passe Muraille and Shakeil Rollock co-production presented in association with b current performing arts.  

More Hot Stories For You


Canadian Stage to Present ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA in FebruaryCanadian Stage to Present ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA in February
January 18, 2023

In February, theatrical innovative will take center stage at the Bluma with an exclusive engagement of the acclaimed Belgian company Ontroerend Goed's juggernaut international hit Are we not drawn onward to new erA, in a Toronto Premiere presentation February 9th – 11th.   
Young People's Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of Commander Chris Hadfield's THE DARKEST DARKYoung People's Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of Commander Chris Hadfield's THE DARKEST DARK
January 17, 2023

A groundbreaking adaptation of Commander Chris Hadfield's internationally bestselling children's book, The Darkest Dark, is set to take flight at Young People's Theatre (YPT) this February. In this highly anticipated world premiere, director Jim Millan (Broadway's record-breaking The Illusionists), writer Ian MacIntyre (The Beaverton, Degrassi: Next Class) and world renowned illusionist David Ben weave multi-media and magic in an out-of-this-world theatrical experience.
Mirvish to Present First Full Year Of Theatre Since 2019 Featuring PRESSURE, HAMILTON & MoreMirvish to Present First Full Year Of Theatre Since 2019 Featuring PRESSURE, HAMILTON & More
January 17, 2023

It’s already the third week of January and the Mirvish theatres are getting ready for what is set to be be the first full year of theatre since 2019.
Theatre Passe Muraille Presents OKAY, YOU CAN STOP NOW By Shakeil RollockTheatre Passe Muraille Presents OKAY, YOU CAN STOP NOW By Shakeil Rollock
January 13, 2023

Kicking off Winter 2023 programming at Theatre Passe Muraille is Okay, you can stop now, from creator and choreographer Shakeil Rollock.  On the Mainstage from February 4 to 11 (Media night: February 8) Okay, you can stop now is a Theatre Passe Muraille and Shakeil Rollock co-production presented in association with b current performing arts.  
The Theatre Centre Announces SAME DIFFERENCES, An Immersive Mixed Media InstallationThe Theatre Centre Announces SAME DIFFERENCES, An Immersive Mixed Media Installation
January 11, 2023

The Theatre Centre announces SAME DIFFERENCE, a mixed-media installation and digital performance produced by Theatre Conspiracy (Vancouver) by multi-disciplinary artist David Mesiha.This intimate and immersive experience takes place from February 15-25, 2023 at The Theatre Centre.
share