Soulpepper Theatre Company Launches Public Domain, New Hub For Creativity, Culture, and Connection

Soulpepper Theatre Company has launched Public Domain, an innovative, open-access initiative designed to encourage and foster creativity, enhance social connection, and strengthen civic life through participation in the arts - offered completely free of charge to the public. This year-round initiative offers an ever-evolving lineup of programming and experiences to inspire and unite including: hands-on workshops, thought-provoking discussions, interactive performances, and community-driven events. Launching as part of Soulpepper’s strategic transformation plan, Stories For A Stronger City, Public Domain is more than just a program - it is a movement to combat the city’s growing loneliness epidemic by providing a vibrant, inclusive space of artistic exploration and social connection.

“Soulpepper is reimagining what an arts institution can be—an open, welcoming space where creativity and connection thrive.” said Gideon Arthurs, Executive Director of Soulpepper Theatre. “At a time when loneliness in Toronto is at an all-time high, we believe the arts have a crucial role to play in bringing people together. This initiative is about breaking down barriers, fostering a sense of belonging, and making sure that everyone in Toronto has access to the transformative power of artistic expression. We can’t wait to see the community come together and make Public Domain their own."

“A lot of the people who participate in Public Domain programming come from surrounding vertical neighbourhoods where they experience a lack of community,” said Rohan Kulkarni, Soulpepper's Director of Education & Community Engagement. "It’s a special feeling to witness neighbours meeting each other for the first time when they attend a workshop or event at Soulpepper."

Public Domain programming falls into three categories:

PUBLIC DOMAIN: DISCOVER

Public Domain: Discover invites Torontonians to explore a series of artistic activations at Soulpepper. From outdoor concerts in the courtyard to art installations in the atrium, Public Domain: Discover is an invitation to experience Soulpepper as a buzzing year-round cultural hub.

Offerings include:

Distillery Winter Village activation, seasonal and culturally specific markets (e.g. Black Love Market, African Market, Equinox Market)

Summer of Song concert series and Storytelling events in the courtyard

Installations and exhibits in the Soulpepper atrium

Behind-the-scenes tours of Soulpepper

PUBLIC DOMAIN: GATHER

Designed to bring people together, Public Domain: Gather includes a wide array of events and workshops spanning multiple genres and art forms. From learning new skills in a fun, relaxed environment to engaging in lively conversations with artists and culture makers, these gatherings are all about building connections within the community.

Offerings include:

Monthly Movie Nights

Free School Workshops (past examples include: Bollywood dance classes, wheatpasting, public speaking, and Halloween makeup)

Yoga mornings

Themed parties

Community Conversations and audience enrichment activities (e.g. Production Deconstruction, talkbacks, pre-show chats)

PUBLIC DOMAIN: PRACTICE

Emerging artists can find their creative voice and hone their skills through Public Domain: Practice. This category provides training and performance opportunities led by award-winning Soulpepper artists, as well as opportunities to collaborate with other emerging creators.

Offerings include:

The Soulpepper Academy training program

Playwriting workshops

Creator’s Bootcamp

Queer Youth Cabaret

Other training workshops for artistic development

PUBLIC DOMAIN: FOR YOUTH

Soulpepper continues its commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists and creative thinkers through a variety of youth-focused programs. Public Domain: For Youth offers workshops in acting, playwriting, movement, and ensemble creation, encouraging youth to engage with the arts and explore their passion for performance.

Offerings include:

City Youth Academy, Summer Mixtape, and Curtain Up programs

English Language Learners Program and in-school drama workshops

The Free25 & Under program

School matinees

For more information on Public Domain programming, visit www.soulpepper.ca/public-domain

