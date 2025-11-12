Shaw Festival Reveals 2026 Casts And Creative Teams For FUNNY GIRL and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shaw Festival has announced the casts and creative teams for its 64th season, which begins April 2, 2026, and runs through December 23, 2026.

Artistic Director Tim Carroll emphasized the depth of the roster, noting that the artists joining the Festival represent “the peak of their professions.” Casting continues for certain productions, and updates will be posted at shawfest.com. Dates are subject to change, and details for the 2026 holiday productions of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella and A Year with Frog and Toad will be revealed next year.

FUNNY GIRL, directed by Eda Holmes, opens April 24 and runs through October 3. Sara Farb makes her Festival debut as Fanny Brice, joined by Qasim Khan as Nick Arnstein, Damien Atkins as Florenz Ziegfeld Jr., and an ensemble that includes Alana Bridgewater, Janelle Cooper, Patty Jamieson, and a large supporting company. The creative team includes Paul Sportelli as music director, Parker Esse as choreographer, James Lavoie as set and Costume Designer, Sonoyo Nishikawa as lighting designer, and Joanna Lynne Staub as sound designer. The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

ONE FOR THE POT, directed by Chris Abraham, begins May 27 and continues through October 11. Peter Fernandes leads the farce as Billy Hickory Wood, joined by Neil Barclay, Fiona Byrne, Jason Cadieux, Cosette Derome, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Patrick Galligan, Martin Happer, Madelyn Miyashita, Jade Repeta, Sepehr Reybod, Sanjay Talwar, and Kelly Wong. Designs are by Michael Gianfrancesco (set), Ming Wong (costumes), Imogen Wilson (lighting), and Thomas Ryder Payne (original music and sound). The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

AMADEUS, directed by Tim Carroll, runs July 8 to October 4 with Tom Rooney as Antonio Salieri opposite Michael Therriault as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The cast also features Andrew Broderick, Julia Course, Cosette Derome, Allison Edwards-Crewe, Kristi Frank, Sochi Fried, Allan Louis, David Andrew Reid, Savion Roach in his Festival debut, and Graeme Somerville. The design team includes Judith Bowden (set and costumes), Kevin Lamotte (lighting), and Paul Sportelli (music supervision), with movement direction by Alexis Milligan.

At the Court House Theatre, SLEUTH opens April 2 under the direction of Peter Fernandes. Patrick Galligan stars as mystery writer Andrew Wyke with Sepehr Reybod as Milo Tindle, joined by Philip Mayfield, Liam McNulty, and Stanley Rushton. The creative team includes Sim Suzer (set), Joyce Padua (costumes), Mikael Kangas (lighting), and John Gzowski (original music and sound).

JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, directed by Brendan McMurtry-Howlett, runs May 8 through October 10. Jeff Irving stars as Bertie Wooster, Damien Atkins as Jeeves, and Travis Seetoo as Seppings. Set and costumes are by Sim Suzer, lighting by Kaileigh Krysztofiak, and sound by Olivia Wheeler.

A special workshop presentation of a NEW WORK IN PROGRESS by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will run August 1 through September 5. The company includes Andrew Broderick, Janelle Cooper, Allan Louis, André Morin, David Andrew Reid, Savion Roach, and Sophia Walker.

At the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS, adapted and directed by Fiona Sauder, begins May 22 and runs through September 27. Gabriella Sundar Singh stars as Mole, with Sharry Flett as Rat, Shawn Wright as Badger, and Lawrence Libor as Mr. Toad. The ensemble includes Matt Alfano, Sara Farb, Qasim Khan, Jaden Kim, Graeme Kitagawa, Allison McCaughey, Taurian Teelucksingh, and Jacqueline Thair. Designs are by Judith Bowden (set), Laura Delchiaro (costumes), Kevin Lamotte (lighting), and Jack Davidson (fight and movement).

HEARTBREAK HOUSE, directed by Tim Carroll, runs June 20 to October 3. Tom Rooney leads as Captain Shotover with Allison Edwards-Crewe as Ellie Dunn, joined by Neil Barclay, Fiona Byrne, Jason Cadieux, Julia Course, Kristi Frank, Sochi Fried, Martin Happer, Graeme Somerville, Sanjay Talwar, and Michael Therriault. Designs are by Ximena Pinilla (set and costumes) and Louise Guinand (lighting), with original music and sound by Claudio Vena and movement direction by Alexis Milligan.

OHIO STATE MURDERS, directed by Philip Akin, plays July 19 through October 3. Sophia Walker appears as Suzanne Alexander and André Morin as Robert Hampshire. The creative team includes Melanie McNeill (set and costumes), Jeff Pybus (lighting), and Jacob Lin (original music and sound).

Early access for Friends of The Shaw began November 1. Public ticket sales open December 6 via 1-800-511-SHAW (7429) and online. The Shaw Festival’s 2025 season continues with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and A Christmas Carol.