Steffi D And Nicolas Palazzolo To Star In THE LAST FIVE YEARS at The Toronto Stage Company

The Toronto Stage Company has revealed the complete cast for the company's first production at the newly reopened Terminal Theatre. Steffi D (Canadian Idol, Come From Away, Spring Awakening) plays Cathy Hyatt and Nicolas Palazzolo plays Jamie Wellerstein in his professional debut.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS explores a five-year relationship between Jamie a rising novelist and Cathy, a struggling actress. Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years. She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing / heartbreaking theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to The Terminal Theatre, featuring the powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and a bold new vision by director Luke Marty.

"Cathy is a character who feels painfully human to me." Said Steffi D "I've definitely had my fair share of heartbreak, so I deeply relate to the way she navigates love while trying to hold onto her ambition and her art. What I love about The Last Five Years is how honestly it captures the push and pull of wanting connection, wanting success and realizing that sometimes you don't get to figure it all out in the right order. Playing Cathy has been a true bucket-list role for me and I'm so thrilled I finally get to step into her story!"

"I am excited to make my professional debut opposite Steffi D" added Palazzolo I think it will be rewarding to play a character so charmingly flawed. Jamie begins so sweet and supportive, however as his star rises he becomes a victim of his own ego".

The LAST FIVE YEARS is ultimately an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

Joining the cast as understudies are April Rebecca for Cathy and Fynn Cuthbert for Jamie.

Praised for his performance as Alan Raleigh in the Toronto Stage Company's 2023 production of GOD OF CARNAGE, Luke Marty makes his mainstage directing debut with THE LAST FIVE YEARS. Luke's acting career has spanned more than 20 years and taken him coast to coast.

"I am so excited to present my vision of this gorgeous show," said Luke Marty. "With its enduring emotional relevance, Jason Robert Brown's masterpiece combines a truly incredible score with authentic, raw storytelling. When you see how Steffi and Nick bring it to life, I think you will agree that theatre magic is being made."

About THE LAST FIVE YEARS

THE LAST FIVE YEARS Starring Steffi D and Nicolas Palazzolo is produced by Jon Chaters & Amy Slattery for The Toronto Stage Company. Written and Composed by Jason Robert Brown. Directed by Luke Marty with Musical Direction by Robertx Wilkinson. Costumes by Nola Chaters. THE LAST FIVE YEARS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.