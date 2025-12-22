DEAD OF WINTER: The Toronto Horror-Theatre Festival to Feature 6 Plays

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

spindle collective, with the support of Eldritch Theatre, will present: Dead of Winter: The First Toronto Horror Theatre Festival!

Featuring 6 original horror-plays by different local artists, experience the magic of a genre that brings us together as we clutch each other in terror. The festival will feature different guest musicians that thrive in the dark each night for a special performance.

Don't miss out on what is to be the most exciting, strange and mysterious event of the Winter Theatre Season, that supports indie artists in the creation of new innovative works, allows us to celebrate horror as a community, and appeases the Elder Gods!

$30 for one night! $50 for a festival pass to both!

NIGHT OF TERROR! Jan 21, 23, 25

1. spilleHOLLE by Natalia Bushnik and Kathleen Welch

2. The Matchmaker by Aaliya Alibhai

3. Music by Andra Zlatescu

4. The Hag of Bell Island by David Ferry

EVENING OF FEAR! Jan 22, 24, 25

1. perfect pains by Faizan Bokhari

2. Jimmy by Marcia Tratt

3. Music by Morgara

4. Mercy of the Vampire by Jeff Dingle