Loreena McKennitt to Perform At Massey Hall in Fall 2026

Massey Hall will welcome award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Loreena McKennitt to the Allan Slaight Stage on Saturday, October 31, 2026, for her Toronto stop of The Mask and The Mirror tour.

The first set on the tour will feature ‘fan favourites', while the second set will include every song on the album. She'll be accompanied by musical companions Caroline Lavelle on cello, Brian Hughes on guitar, Hugh Marsh on violin, Dudley Phillips on bass and Robert Brian on drums.

The 1994 studio album – her fifth – was described by Billboard magazine that same year as “timeless and transcendent” and has sold more than two million copies worldwide.

“This album was a historical and musical pilgrimage for me and I'm thrilled to bring this concert home,” McKennitt states. “This is a milestone anniversary in my career and I look forward to celebrating it with Canadian audiences, including Atlantic Canada where we have not performed in a decade.”

McKennitt's eclectic Celtic blend of pop, folk and world music has sold over 14 million albums worldwide. Her recordings have achieved Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum status in 15 countries on four continents. She has twice been nominated for a GRAMMY Award and has won two Juno Awards, as well as a Billboard International Achievement Award. McKennitt was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter's Hall of Fame in March, 2023 and The Canadian Music Hall of Fame May, 2025.