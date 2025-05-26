Shaw Festival Launches $150 Million Renovation For New Artists’ Village & Royal George Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake announced today a $150 million plan to transform its campus and facilities, aiming to deepen human connection through theatre and creativity. The initiative, titled the All.Together.Now. campaign, will include the construction of the Shaw Artists’ Village, the Burton Centre for Lifelong Creativity, and a new Royal George Theatre.

“The Shaw is in the vanguard of a movement for real human connection,” said Tim Carroll, Artistic Director for the Shaw Festival. “Theatre is perfect to take the lead. To write a play, or to create the world in which it takes place, you need to release your imagination; to perform a play you need to have the courage and the technique to look someone in the eye and tell them the truth; and to watch a play you need the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and see how the world might look to them. These are the qualities our society needs, now more than ever.”

The expansion will focus on engaging programming, artist training, and community outreach, all based at a new creative campus. The Shaw Artists’ Village will repurpose five existing buildings to serve as classrooms, performance spaces, and studios, along with new facilities for wardrobe construction and artist housing. The Burton Centre for Lifelong Creativity will serve as a central hub for programs that connect seniors, youth, artists, and the broader community to creative experiences, with a goal to reduce isolation among seniors by 2030.

Tim Jennings, Executive Director of the Shaw Festival, explained, “We are committed to providing what people are increasingly telling us they crave: the chance to connect on a direct, human level. To reconnect the human spirit, the Shaw Festival needs spaces and places that bring people together physically, socially and emotionally. This movement and our mission to enrich and connect people’s lives through theatre, is what is driving our plan for the Shaw Festival’s expansion.”

The Royal George Theatre, a 110-year-old venue, will close in December 2025 due to infrastructure issues and will be replaced by a new, historically inspired, carbon-neutral theatre. The new space will feature modern amenities, Rick Hansen Foundation Gold Certification for accessibility, and maintain its character as a jewel-box theatre.

Ian M.H. Joseph, Board Chair of the Shaw Festival, said, “The transformative support of our generous donors is playing a vital role in shaping The Shaw experience for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Ontario for their contribution of $35 million to rebuild the Royal George Theatre, the Federal Government for their initial contribution of $15 million to support the Shaw Artists’ Village, our Lead Donors, Tim and Frances Price and the James A. Burton & Family Foundation, as well as the many Founding Campaign Donors who are empowering The Shaw’s bold vision.”

The Shaw Festival’s All.Together.Now. campaign is seeking to raise $150 million to support construction, programming, and outreach. More information can be found at www.shawfest.com/all.together.now.

