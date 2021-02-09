SINGULR SENSATION ONLINE Returns For Season 2

Singular Sensation returns for Season 2 online! Celebrating 10 years next month, Singular Sensation is a live, monthly musical theatre event turned online performing arts talk show as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since April, Singular has produced 20 online episodes-including a special Dora Awards Red Carpet Special and a New Year's Eve presentation in association with Artists In Residence- welcoming guests from all corners of the theatre community not only to share performances and discuss their work but to engage in meaningful conversations about our ever evolving industry including.

As a live show, Singular has always promoted a safe and supportive atmosphere for performers of all backgrounds to gather with likeminded people. They continue to heed the call for connection online while taking advantage of having a captive audience to discuss topics of inclusion, representation and accessibility while continuing to amplify and uplift marginalized voices.

Season 2 of bi-weekly online show debuts on Monday, February 22nd and will be introducing two new segments to the show in addition to continuing a dedicated segment to theatre and performance initiatives. These segments will be dedicated to all things health and wellness including self-care, mindfulness and mental health. The other is dedicated to the world beyond the theatre community, inviting folx from outside the theatre community to engage in conversation, breaking down what is happening in the world and how we can be part of the change we want to see.

Of course, the show continues to offer exciting musical performances as they always have.

Singular's hope, is to continue to serve as a supportive hub for the community connection during this stressful time of uncertainty by not only celebrating the inspiring work that continues to be made, but by also offering the audience an opportunity to learn and grow together.

Season 2 episode 1 will feature conversations with The Reach Out Response Network and The Disability Collective with musical guest JJ Gerber and more.

Singular Sensation Online is hosted by Jeni Walls (Victoria Playhouse Petrolia, Family Channel) and co-produced by Jeni Walls Stephan Dickson (Stratford Festival) and broadcasts live every other Monday, starting Monday, February 22nd at 8pm through their YouTube Channel. @singular_sensation