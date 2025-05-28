SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Now on Stage at the Stratford Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Stratford Festival is now presenting Sense and Sensibility. Filled with simmering gossip, swooning assemblies and fierce wit, Kate Hamill’s stage adaptation of the classic novel hits the stage today. Directed by Daryl Cloran and led by Jessica B. Hill and Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane, this tale of sisters bound by love is a pure Regency Period delight.

Sense and Sensibility follows the travails of the Dashwood sisters – sensible, subdued Elinor and the passionately emotional Marianne – after their father’s death leaves their family dependent on the whims of wealthy relations. When suitors, both suitable and otherwise, start courting the Dashwood girls, the sisters must blend sense with sensibility to protect their hearts and their reputations. Bristling with cutting social commentary and old-fashioned romance, the production is brimming with romantic longing and tender affection.

“This is a story about love in its many forms. Romantic love. Love between sisters. Love between a mother and her daughters,” says Cloran. “We follow two young women who are finding their voices and agency to make their own choices in the face of societal expectations. We experience Marianne and Elinor’s personal growth through the growth of their relationship as they both wrestle with the complexities of romantic love.”

Sense and Sensibility features Jessica B. Hill as Elinor Dashwood and Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane as Marianne Dashwood, with Andrew Chown as John Dashwood/John Willoughby and Seana McKenna as Mrs. Jennings/Mrs. Ferrars. The production also features Christopher Allen as Gossip 1, Celia Aloma as Gossip 3, Shane Carty as Colonel Brandon/Thomas, Ashley Dingwell, Thomas Duplessie as Edward Ferrars/Robert Ferrars, Sara Farb as Fanny (Ferrars) Dashwood/Lady Middleton, Jesse Gervais as Gossip 4, Jordin Hall, Jenna-Lee Hyde as Gossip 2, Aaron Krohn, Josue Laboucane, Julie Lumsden as Gossip 5, Glynis Ranney as Mrs. Dashwood/Anne Steele, Jade V. Robinson as Margaret Dashwood/Lucy Steele, Steve Ross as Sir John Middleton/Doctor, Makambe K. Simamba and Caroline Toal.

Cloran is joined by Set and Costume Designer Dana Osborne, Lighting Designer Jareth Li, Composer and Sound Designer Jonathan Lewis, Fight and Intimacy Director Anita Nittoly and Movement Director Julie Tomaino.

Sense and Sensibility has its official opening on June 19 and runs until October 25 at the Festival Theatre.

The 2025 season also features As You Like It, Annie, Dangerous Liaisons, Macbeth, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Anne of Green Gables, The Winter’s Tale, Forgiveness, Ransacking Troy and The Art of War.

