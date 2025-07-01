Photos: Inside 45th Anniversary Dora Mavor Moore Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts revealed the recipients of the 45th Anniversary Dora Mavor Moore Awards presented by the Romano D'Andrea Foundation. The Awards were presented on Monday, June 30 at an evening ceremony at Meridian Hall hosted by actor Peter Fernandes. See photos here!

See the list of recipients HERE! My heart soars specifically for the artists who received their first nominations or first awards this year; twenty-six individual artists and companies received their first ever Doras, some of whom took home multiple in their divisions. I hope these awards and nominations prove as monumental to these artists and companies as they have to the countless artists who have been celebrated since the first Awards in 1980, and that we continue to see their names in lights across our city, our province, and on national and international stages.” Victor Pokinko, Producer, Dora Awards.

The Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award, sponsored by Now Toronto and voted on by the public, went to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Shifting Ground Collective), which also won Dora Awards for Outstanding Production and Creative Direction in the Musical Theatre division.

This year’s Silver Ticket Award, presented annually by TAPA to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the stage in the Toronto area, went to actor/director/playwright and Founding Artistic Director of Aluna Theatre, Beatriz Pizano.

For more about this year’s recipients, please visit tapa.ca.

The Dora Awards, Canada’s largest and oldest awards program, celebrates the incredible talent within Toronto’s professional theatre, dance, and opera communities.

This year there were 225 nominations across 43 gender-inclusive award categories within seven divisions reflecting the remarkable artistry of the 2024-2025 season. This year’s nominations encompassed 81 shows from 59 registered companies.

Photo credit: John Lauener

Adam Paolozza

Alexandra Laferrière

annemieke wade & Brandon Gonez

Beatriz Pizano

Dora Awards 2025_Cast & creative team of People, Places and Things

Cast of Alligator Pie

Cast of FLEX

Cast of Mahabharata

Cheldon Paterson

Diana Bentley and Alyssa Martin

Victor Pokinko

John Gzowski and Suba Sankaran

Kwaku Okyere

Logan Raju Cracknell

Louise Lambert

Makram Ayache

Malachi McCaskill

Dora Awards 2025

Dora Awards 2025

Dora Awards 2025

Dora Awards 2025

Dora Awards 2025

Shifting Ground Collective

Weyni Mengesha & Esie Mensah

Cast of People, Places and Things

Host Peter Fernandes & crew

Host Peter Fernandes

Jacoba Knaapen & Mayor Olivia Chow

Comments

