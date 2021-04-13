Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ottawa Arts Council to Distribute $24,000 to Artists in Celebration of Artistic Excellence

The awards program has grown to include six awards that celebrate outstanding artists at various career stages.

Apr. 13, 2021  
The Ottawa Arts Council will recognize the laureates to its six awards at 12 pm (noon) on April 22, 2021 during a virtual Arts Awards presentation. The general public as well as representatives of the media are invited to attend this special event.

For the last 33 years, the Council has honoured remarkable artists and arts supporters who have enriched the city's arts community. Beginning in 1988 with the Victor Tolgesy Arts Awards, the awards program has grown to include six awards that celebrate outstanding artists at various career stages as well as residents who made substantial contributions to Ottawa's arts community.

Join them as they celebrate these deserving individuals and award them with over $24,000 in prizes.

Event Details

Who: Ottawa Arts Council

What: Arts Awards Presentation

When: Thursday, April 22 at 12 pm (noon)

Where: Online event via Zoom

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/arts-awards-presentation-la-remise-des-prix-des-arts-registration-150248560489

This free presentation requires pre-registration


