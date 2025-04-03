Ontario Government Will Invest $35 Million to Rebuild Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ontario government is investing $35 million over three years to support the Shaw Festival’s rebuild of the iconic Royal George Theatre. This capital funding will bring a new, larger, modern theatre to Niagara-on-the-Lake and is part of the government’s commitment to boost tourism in the region and establish Niagara as a world-class destination.

“The Shaw Festival is a cultural icon for Ontario and for Canada, and is just one of the many great reasons to visit Niagara-on-the-Lake and the broader Niagara Region throughout the year,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “Our government’s investment will help create hundreds of good jobs, boost the local and regional economy and give Ontarians the opportunity to enjoy world-class performances right here at home.”

In all, the reconstruction of the Royal George Theatre is expected to create 550 new jobs, contribute $80 million in GDP and generate $29 million in government revenues during construction.

The existing Royal George Theatre will close permanently later this year. The rebuild will honour elements of the original building’s design, and will be built to modern standards, including new, accessible lobby and lounge areas for visitors, greater seating capacity, as well as new rehearsal and workspaces. These new spaces will create opportunities for the Shaw Festival to expand learning and outreach programs, offer new performance and education opportunities to community cultural partners and develop new experiences, such as tours, that further encourage visitors to stay longer in the Niagara region.

“The Royal George Theatre is one of Canada’s most dearly loved cultural assets. More than 100,000 people come through its doors each year to experience the stories, connections and memories that only live arts can create,” said Ian Joseph, Chair of the Shaw Festival Board of Directors. “We are delighted that, with the support of the provincial government, we will now be able to rebuild this iconic jewel box theatre for the next generations of theatre makers and theatre lovers to work in and enjoy."

The Shaw Festival is one of Canada’s premier cultural organizations and a key tourism driver for the Niagara region. Rebuilding the Royal George Theatre is an integral part of the Shaw Festival’s larger transformation project and is expected to be completed by Spring 2029. The new theatre is expected to include 20 percent more seats, offering the potential to draw more visitors to the Niagara Region annually.

“Hundreds of skilled workers are directly supported by the Shaw Festival Theatre, as well as thousands of spin-off jobs in the local tourism economy right across Niagara,” said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. “This provincial investment shows the determination of our government to protect workers and jobs in our region and across the province. We will continue to work with our partners in the arts and culture sector, like the Shaw Festival, to ensure that Ontario remains a premier arts and culture destination for many years to come.”

