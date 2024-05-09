Obsidian Theatre Celebrates 25 Years Of Staging Black Excellence With 2024- 25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As their acclaimed 23.24 season continues with the Canadian Premiere of seven methods for killing kylie jenner set to begin previews on May 12th, Obsidian Theatre is thrilled to announce the details of their upcoming 24.25 season.



Distinguished by the Canadian Premiere of a buzzy and critically acclaimed work by an African American playwright and the World Premiere of a first play by a celebrated Black Canadian performer, the 24.25 season also celebrates the company's 25th anniversary - 25 years of exploring, developing, and producing Black excellence on Canada's stages.

“It is truly humbling to be a part of the incredible legacy of this company and exciting to be co-leading Obsidian at this benchmark moment alongside Michael Sinclair,” comments Obsidian Artistic Director Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu. “The longer I do this job, the more immensely grateful I am to my predecessors Philip Akin and Alison Sealy Smith and the founding members, for their hard work and legacy of advocating and championing the Black voice during their foundational time leading the company.

“In our 25th year, we have programmed work that centers the Black gaze and offer fresh perspectives about the Black experience - a World Premiere by a cherished local Black artist alongside the Canadian premiere of a celebrated contemporary African American writer. This 25th season is also a real celebration of contemporary Black women in pursuit of their dreams.”

First up, in February 2025, Obsidian partners again with Soulpepper Theatre to co-produce the World Premiere of Akosua Amo-Adem's TABLE FOR TWO. In the uproarious yet poignant new work, Akosua Amo-Adem takes centre stage as Abena Ohemaa Frimbog, affectionately known as Abby. Directed by the acclaimed Djanet Sears, this captivating and hilarious production delves into the trials and tribulations of modern-day dating.

Following Abby, a Ghanaian woman with an impressive resume, TABLE FOR TWO is a candid exploration of the digital dating landscape, where swipes, likes, and matches collide with cultural traditions and personal aspirations. With razor-sharp wit and unflinching honesty, the play invites audiences to join Abby on her journey as she confronts the complexities of romance, identity, and the pursuit of happiness in the 21st century.

“TABLE FOR TWO has been programmed during Black history month and opens on Valentine's Day,” comments Tindyebwa Otu. “This is exciting! A story about a Black woman in pursuit of love is a powerful counter to the stories of Black trauma that we often find programmed during Black history month. This production feels doubly special, as not only are we joining forces again with Soulpepper who we had a rich and meaningful collaboration on THREE SISTERS, but it is bringing together the powerhouse duo of actor/playwright Akosua Amo-Adem and the incomparable Djanet Sears.”



A founding member of Obsidian, Sears' play ADVENTURES OF A BLACK GIRL IN SEARCH OF GOD was the company's first full-scale production in 2002 and she has not directed for Obsidian since that time. Amo-Adem has equally been a major part of Obsidian's history starring in critically acclaimed roles in productions including THREE SISTERS, 21 BLACK FUTURES, SCHOOL GIRLS, OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY, and VENUS' DAUGHTER.

In the spring at Streetcar Crowsnest, Obsidian partners with Crow's Theatre on the Canadian Premiere of the buzzy FLEX from American playwright Candrice Jones and directed by Obsidian Theatre Artistic Director Mumbi Tindyebwa-Otu. Winner of the National Arts Club's Kesselring Prize for Playwriting and a New York Time's Critics Pick, FLEX takes audiences back to 1997 and the WNBA is changing the game. Every player on Plainnole's Lady Train High School basketball team dreams of going pro. But first, they must navigate the pressures of being young, Black, and female in rural Arkansas, where a mistake on the court can become a foul in real life.

With the swagger, determination, and adrenaline of a four-quarter game, FLEX celebrates the fierce strength and athleticism of young women and what it means to be going for your shot at greatness.

Tindyebwa-Otu comments, “Candrice Jones' FLEX is a raw and vulnerable coming-of-age piece that looks at the dreams, hopes, and aspirations of a basketball team of young Black women. Issues of gender equity, race and class in competitive sports are at the centre of the piece, as are questions about the raw desire to win, and individual ambition at the expense of friendship and team spirit. This piece is inherently theatrical; it will be like staging an immersive basketball game. I am also excited for what conversations this piece will spark with our Toronto audiences especially in light of ongoing talks about a local WNBA.”

For additional information about Obsidian Theatre's 25th anniversary season programming, visit obsidiantheatre.com.

