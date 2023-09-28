Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Ahad Raza Mir Is Bringing a New Kind of HAMLET to Brampton Photo 2 Video: Ahad Raza Mir Is Bringing a New Kind of HAMLET to Brampton
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Lucy Peacock Will Receive Stratford Festivals Legacy Award Photo
Lucy Peacock Will Receive Stratford Festival's Legacy Award

The Stratford Festival is honouring Lucy Peacock with this year's Legacy Award. The gala, hosted by Sheila McCarthy, will be held at Toronto's Four Seasons Hotel on Monday, October 2. Learn more about Lucy here!

2
Review: ASSES.MASSES at The Theatre Centre Photo
Review: ASSES.MASSES at The Theatre Centre

Choosing to attend asses.masses at The Theatre Centre is a big commitment to an intriguing premise. The show, a collaboratively-played video game with a sweeping narrative about a donkey revolution, takes at bare minimum seven hours. It's a long ass show. But despite its outward silliness, with its thoughtful messaging, it’s anything but ass-inine.

3
Jully Black, Sara Farb, Kelly Holiff And More to Headline UNCOVERED 2023 Photo
Jully Black, Sara Farb, Kelly Holiff And More to Headline UNCOVERED 2023

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience as Jully Black, Sara Farb, Kelly Holiff, and more take the stage at Musical Stage Company's annual concert series, UNCOVERED 2023. Don't miss out on this incredible event happening from November 14-17 at Koerner Hall.

4
The Royal Conservatory Of Music Adds Three Concerts To 2023.24 Season Photo
The Royal Conservatory Of Music Adds Three Concerts To 2023.24 Season

The Royal Conservatory of Music adds three concerts to its 2023-24 season, including performances by Joshua Redman, John Pizzarelli Trio, and Caity Gyorgy.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinkalicious the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (9/16-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Red Sky at Night
Canadian Stage (11/03-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vive la différence: Lully and Corelli
Tafelmusik (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The House at Poe Corner
Red Sandcastle (4/11-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bremen Town
Buddies in Bad Time (10/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doc Wuthergloom’s Here There Be Monsters
Red Sandcastle Theatre (10/25-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Halloween Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kidd Pivot: A New Creation
Bluma Appel Theatre (12/06-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jungle Book reimagined
Bluma Appel Theatre (10/12-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Atelier presents Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice
Opera Atelier (10/26-11/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You