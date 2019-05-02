Nightwood Theatre Presents The 10th Annual LAWYER SHOW

Nightwood Theatre presents the tenth annual Lawyer Show. Directed by Nightwood's Artistic Associate Sadie Epstein-Fine and supported by a team of professional coaches, designers, and crew, this unique event sees a cast of over 40 lawyers take the stage to perform MAMMA MIA! This is all to raise vital funds that go directly toward Nightwood's mentorship initiatives, training programs and main stage productions.

While Lawyer Shows happen across Canada in various regional theatres, Nightwood's scale is one of the largest in the country. Over the past decade Nightwood has engaged over 300 lawyer-actors, received hundreds of sponsorships from some of Toronto's top law firms, and has raised over $1,000,000. Moreover, the engagement has seen off-shoots where lawyer alumnae have produced their own Fringe shows, performed stand-up comedy, and formed indie theatre companies.

This year's Lawyer Show is MAMMA MIA!, the ultimate feel-good musical. The storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show about a young woman's search for her birth father. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make MAMMA MIA! a guaranteed smash hit. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

The cast of the 2019 Lawyer Show boasts several members of the law community with exceptional experience in the arts. John Sorenson (partner at Gowling WLG, guitar player and leader of the Lawyer Show band), is a Grammy Award-winning sound engineer who has worked with artists such as The Rolling Stones, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Luis Miguel. Cathy Bate (Chief Legal and Policy Officer at Ad Standards, Lawyer Show choreographer and performer) has been choreographing for the stage for 15 years and is a founding member and choreographer of Push Pull Dance Company. And long-standing Lawyer Show cast member, Shelley Hobbs, has penned many full-length plays, co-creating Hipcheck: The Musical (2009 Best of Fringe and Patron's Pick), and A Good Death (a short-list nominee for Best New Play of the Fringe 2016 which went on to get its American premier from the Also Known As Theatre company in Boston).

Director Sadie Epstein-Fine says, "One of the long-time performers in the Lawyer Show recently reminded me about the Lawyer Show experience. It is not just about seeing a group of lawyers sing and dance (which always comes as a surprise to audiences when they see how incredible they are) and it's not just about putting on a killer show - The Lawyer Show is about a group of people coming together, who are in a combative field, and turning them into an ensemble, a community."

Entering its 40th Anniversary Season as Canada's national women's theatre, Nightwood has launched the careers of countless leading theatre artists in the country. As recipients of Canada's highest literary and performing arts awards, our success proves the need for theatre that gives voice to women and celebrates the diversity of Canadian society. We remain actively engaged in mentoring young female-identifying artists and promoting women's place on the local, national and international stage.

Tickets: $65 & $80 (includes partial tax receipt). Tickets on sale now.





