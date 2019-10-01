NICHOLAS WALLACE: GHOST STORIES AND OTHER MAGIC To Play One Night In Hamilton

Looking for something to get you in the Halloween spirit? Look no further than Nicholas Wallace's annual Halloween show, a mash-up of Nick's spookiest and creepiest illusions playing October 30th, 8:00 PM at the Staircase Theatre.

"At this time of year what's more fun than gathering in a darkened theatre and seeing something supernatural?" asks Wallace. "Just kidding, there is nothing supernatural but it's fun to believe that magic is something more."

Best known for spooky illusions, Nick recently appeared on America's Got Talent where Simon Cowell remarked "If I were to say you were creepy, it is the best compliment I could give. I loved it." The sentiment was shared by fellow AGT judge, Howie Mandel who said, "You are amazing!"

Ghost Stories and Other Magic will play one night only and will run approximately 90 minutes. Last year's show sold out weeks in advance so those interested in attending are encouraged to buy early to avoid disappointment.

Nick's other appearances include Penn and Teller: Fool Us, and FOXtv's Houdini & Doyle's World of Wonders. Nick has co-created two acclaimed theatre shows; Séance, which has sold out its 10 show tour this fall and Strange & Unusual, most recently seen at the Next Stage Festival in Toronto. He has been named the Canadian Champion of Magic by the Canadian Association of Magicians and is the 2018 recipient of the Allan Slaight Award for Canadian Rising Star.

Tickets are $25 https://www.bruha.com/event/5042

Staircase Café and Theatre

27 Dundurn St North

October 30th at 8:00 PM





