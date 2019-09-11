Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall Announce Fall-Winter Programming

Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall announce three new shows to round out a summer of incredible programming additions.

Acclaimed avant-folk artist, Mappe Of (Tom Meikle) has been confirmed to headline Harbourfront Centre Theatre on November 28 after opening for Joep Beving on the same stage this past June. Meikle previously performed three sold-out shows at the Drake Underground in 2017 and 2018.

Last week, Massey Hall Presents announced the return of Montreal's Patrick Watson at The Danforth Music Hall on April 9, 2020. Watson last performed in Toronto for an incredible sold-out Live at Massey Hall audience in June 2018 featuring special guest, La Force.

And the 6th Annual Dream Serenade Benefit Concert has been announced for November 2, 2019 at Roy Thomson Hall. Tickets for this event go on sale this Friday, with the full line-up and details to come.

These new shows round out a series of recently announced programming, including:

Justin Rutledge October 10 @ Mod Club Theatre

The Bros. Landreth October 19 @ The Drake Underground

La Force October 23 & 24 @ The Drake Underground

Jessica Mitchell October 29 @ The Drake Underground

Tami Neilson November 18 @ Mod Club Theatre

Leif Vollebekk December 1 & 2 @ Mod Club Theatre

Donovan Woods December 7 @ Koerner Hall

For a complete listing of 2019 Fall-Winter programming, visit masseyhall.com and roythomsonhall.com.





