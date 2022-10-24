Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Performances
Tickets will go onsale on Friday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.
Mariah Carey has announced two special Christmas concerts in New York City and Toronto.
Carey will be performing at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on December 11. She then will come to Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 13. Tickets will go onsale on Friday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.
Carey has been coined the "Queen of Christmas" as her #1 hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" makes its annual rounds on top of the the Billboard Charts every holiday season. The track is from her 1994 album "Merry Christmas". In 2020, she released a new Christmas special on Apple TV, which featured a duet with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.
Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 18 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (17 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history.
Mariah is a singer/songwriter/producer recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, Billboard's "Artist of the Decade" Award, the World Music Award for "World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium," and BMI's "Icon Award" for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few - with her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Mariah is truly the template of the modern pop performance.
Mariah's ongoing impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. She made her entry into the world of independent film with her landmark performance in "WiseGirls" starring alongside Academy Award winner Mira Sorvinoand Melora Walters. In 2009, Mariah was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels' "Precious."
Mariah went on to appear in Daniels' stellar ensemble piece "The Butler" (2013). A Congressional Award recipient, Mariah has generously donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others.
A tremendous supporter of children's charities, both domestic and international, Mariah founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development. Mariah is represented by Roc Nation, UTA and Imprint PR.
From This Author - Michael Major
October 24, 2022
From “House of Dragons” to “Stranger Things” and “The Kardashians” to “The Bachelorette,” or from “The Bear” to “Real Housewives” and Nancy Sinatra to Freddie Mercury and more, the show is a nonstop, laugh-ridden hour with tricks and treats along the way. Plus, actor and funny man Kal Penn will join Kelly and Ryan live on the show.
Mother Mother Release Live EP During Sold-Out Tour
October 24, 2022
Alt-rock Canadian stars Mother Mother are celebrating their fans, as well as their massive European summer tour in support of Imagine Dragons where they played to one million people, with the release of Live from Santiago de Compostela; a six track EP which sees the band in top form, performing some of their biggest hits to stadium-sized crowds.
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Sees Biggest HBO Finale Audience Since Series Finale Of GAME OF THRONES
October 24, 2022
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON concluded its first season with 9.3 million viewers Sunday night across all platforms, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, despite heavy hitting competition from Sunday Night Football and the final game of the Major League Baseball ALCS between the NY Yankees and Houston Astros.
Taylor Swift to Release CINDERELLA-Inspired 'Bejeweled' Music Video Tonight
October 24, 2022
The track is off her recent album 'Midnights,' which was released on Friday, October 21. Swift also premiered the 'Anti-Hero' music video on Friday. Swift shared a first look at her costume for the upcoming Cinderella-inspired music video. Check out the first look photo from the upcoming music video now!
George Birge Set to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in November
October 24, 2022
“Mind On You,” from George’s self-titled debut EP, has already accumulated over 7 million streams, but almost wasn’t even recorded by George. Co-written by George along with Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler and Colt Ford and produced by Ash Bowers, “Mind On You” was originally on hold by Jason Aldean but he decided to release it himself.