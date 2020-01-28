March Concerts Announced At The Royal Conservatory Of Music

Legendary South Korean virtuoso violinst Kyung Wha Chung and pianist Kevin Kenner make their Koerner Hall debuts with a program of Brahms, Franck, and Beethoven.

TD Jazz Concerts

From his early acclaim as a saxophonist bringing new energy and new audiences to jazz, the Grammy Award-winning, New Orleans-born Branford Marsalis has refined and increased his talents and his horizons as a musician, composer, bandleader, and educator. His insatiable desire to expand horizons has found him performing with the New York Philharmonic, embracing hip hop influences with his Buckshot LaFonque project, leading the house band on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and working in the pop realm with Sting and Bruce Hornsby. But he is best known as the leader of his remarkable quartet, consisting of pianist Joey Calderazzo, bassist Eric Revis, and drummer Justin Faulkner. Their Koerner Hall debut on March 7 is already sold out.

Classical Music Concerts

String Concerts

Legendary South Korean virtuoso, Kyung Wha Chung, is recognised throughout the world as one of the finest violinists of her generation. A prolific recording artist, her dazzling and probing artistry has made her a much-acclaimed performer throughout her 50-year career. Lauded for her passion, musicality, and the intense excitement that she brings to her performances, her uniquely expressive interpretations of the violin literature have established her as an artist of the very highest stature. On March 6, she is joined by pianist Kevin Kenner, praised as "one of the finest American pianists to come along in years" by the Chicago Tribune, in works by Brahms, Franck, and Beethoven.

This concert is part of The Royal Conservatory's two-season Beethoven 250 Festival.

Invesco Piano Concerts

Hélène Grimaud is a woman with multiple talents that extend far beyond the instrument she plays with such poetic expression and peerless technical control. She is a multi-faceted artist whose deep dedication to her musical career, both in performances and recordings, is reflected and reciprocally amplified by the scope and depth of her environmental, literary, and artistic interests. Her contributions to and impact on the world of classical music were recognised by the French government when she was admitted into the Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur (France's highest decoration) at the rank of Chevalier (Knight). In her third sold out appearance in Koerner Hall on March 8, she performs a program of Chopin, Debussy, Rachmaninov, Satie, and Silvestrov.

The Glenn Gould School Opera

Ravel's L'heure espagnole and Puccini's Suor Angelica

On March 18 and March 20, artists of the Glenn Gould School vocal program and Royal Conservatory Orchestra perform a double-bill of Ravel's musical comedy about a clockmaker's unfaithful wife, L'heure espagnole, and Puccini's one-act opera set in a convent, Suor Angelica. Sung in French and Italian respectively, the productions are conducted by Nicolas Ellis and directed by Michael Cavanagh. Ellis is the Artistic Director and Founder of the Orchestre de l'Agora and currently serves as Artistic Partner to the Orchestre Métropolitain and Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Cavanagh has been in demand as an opera stage director for more than 20 years, having directed over 150 productions at companies throughout North America and Europe. Recent career highlights include new productions at San Francisco Opera, L'Opéra de Québec, and Royal Swedish Opera.

Mazzoleni Masters

On March 15, Beethoven specialist John O'Conor, whose playing "has the kind of flawless touch that makes an audience gasp" (Washington Post), will perform the final three piano sonatas by Beethoven, Nos. 30-32, considered the pinnacle of the composer's works.

This concert is part of The Royal Conservatory's two-season Beethoven 250 Festival.

Free Concerts

Jaymz Bee of JAZZ.FM91 has called Alison Young "one of the most versatile musicians in Canada" and Downbeat praised the saxophonist and composer for her "endless creativity and flair. From Hank Crawford-esque to Dexter Gordon meets-Herschel Evans, to Eddie 'Lockjaw' Davis and Sonny Stitt territory. Equally on point." She performs as part of the Sunday Interludes concert series on March 1.

The Phil and Eli Taylor Performance Academy for Young Artists presents the fourth Taylor Academy Showcase Concert on March 14 featuring leading young classical musicians in Canada aged 8-18.





