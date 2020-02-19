Lucid Ludic and Why Not Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of BRAIN STORM

Conceived of and directed by Taliesin McEnaney February 27-March 8, 2020 Dancemakers Studio Theatre.

A poetic, visually arresting and comically haunting look at the ramifications of brain surgery and how one woman finds her way in a reality that is forever different. BRAIN STORM takes you into the operating theatre, to dissect the question; are our brains magic, machines - or both?

Writer/Director Taliesin McEnaney draws on the work of famous Canadian neurosurgeon Dr. Wilder Penfield, the writings of her spiritual medium grandmother, and a brain injury in her own family to craft this unique piece of physical theatre. Created in collaboration with the cast, BRAIN STORM will have its World Premiere in February 2020 following a critically-acclaimed workshop production at Toronto Fringe.

BRAIN STORM features and was co-created by performers Hayley Carr, Maïza Dubhé, Alexandra Montagnese and Shayna Virginillo. The design team consists of Melissa Joakim (lighting and projection), Olivia Shortt (composition and sound), Will Bezek (set and costume) and Ellen Brooker (set and costume assistant).

Why Not Theatre's Artistic Director Ravi Jain says, "We're thrilled to be supporting the return of BRAIN STORM, a beautiful, complicated show told with physical rigor and nuance. The ideas on offer are so multi-layered and creatively executed, it will make you see the world differently after you leave the theatre."

BRAIN STORM is a relaxed run, with every performance a relaxed performance. Five performances will also feature open captions. LUCID LUDIC is partnering with the Brain Injury Society of Toronto (BIST) and Community Head Injury Resource Services (CHIRS) on this production to raise awareness of the challenges facing those living with brain injury. The CHIRS community group Hand of Hope Collective will be performing The Hand You're Dealt, a play inspired and performed by people living with Acquired Brain Injuries, before the February 29 performance of BRAIN STORM.

Writer/Director Taliesin McEnaney says, "Those living with brain injury know that the linear narrative of a triumphant journey of recovery is often not available. In BRAIN STORM, we look to theatre not to give us a comforting narrative arc, but to provide us with the tools to explore something that defies explanation. Having a tenuous relationship to the shared reality is a state that many people can relate to. So here we ask audience members to approach this piece as both the surgeon and patient: with an attitude of curiosity combined with vulnerability, allowing oneself to be explored and even prodded throughout the process, to discover the many ways we all might be simulating reality in order to survive."

THE COMPANY Created & Directed by: Taliesin McEnaney Co-created by & Featuring: Hayley Carr, Maïza Dubhé, Alexandra Montagnese & Shayna Virginillo Stage Manager: Tara Mohan Set & Costume Designer: Will Bezek Assistant Set & Costume Designer: Ellen Brooker

Projection & Lighting Designer: Melissa Joakim Composer & Sound Designer: Olivia Shortt Production Manager: Suzie Balogh Associate Producer: Annie Clarke Brain Injury Consultant & Dramaturg: Shireen Jeejeebhoy Dramaturg: Jess Watkin

For more information and tickets visit brainstorm2020.brownpapertickets.com.





