Julian Taylor Comes to TD Music Hall in December

TD Music Hall will welcome Canadian soulful folk artist Julian Taylor and his special guest, Shakura S'Aida to TD Music Hall on December 6, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, September 8 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

There are so many stars in the music world that shine only for a moment. And there are stars that rise and fall, but the heat of some stars can’t be contained and must rise again. Toronto based singer-songwriter Julian Taylor is one of those phoenix-like stars. With a soulful voice and captivating stage presence, Julian is a rising star in the Americana/Folk scene. His unique blend of blues, roots, and folk music is earning him a growing global fan base and critical acclaim. Over the span of his career.

Julian has been nominated for three Juno Awards, five Native American Music Award, a Polaris Music Prize long list nomination and four Canadian Folk Music Awards winning CFMA Solo Artist of the Year in 2021.

Appearing as a very special guest to Julian Taylor, Shakura S'Aida celebrates Hold on to Love, her recently nominated album of the year by the Ontario Folk Music Awards, which also garnered a JUNO nomination for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year. For more than two decades, Shakura has independently taken her music to more than thirty countries around the globe, connecting and inspiring audiences with her powerful voice and energetic live show.

Join Julian Taylor and his special guest Shakura S'Aida on December 6th at TD Music Hall as he celebrates his 20-plus year career (leader of Staggered Crossing, Julian Taylor Band, and his solo work) with a night of great live music and stories.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.