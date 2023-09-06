Julian Taylor Comes to TD Music Hall in December

The performance is on December 6, 2023.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Review: The Stratford Festival's FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED is Electrifying Photo 1 Review: The Stratford Festival's FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED is Electrifying
Video: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIX Photo 2 Video: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIX
The Royal Alexandra Theatre Marquee Lights Will Be Dimmed for Canadian Theatre Icon Marti Photo 3 The Royal Alexandra Theatre Marquee Lights Will Be Dimmed for Canadian Theatre Icon Marti Maraden in September
Stratford Festival Mourns The Loss Of Marti Maraden Photo 4 Stratford Festival Mourns The Loss Of Marti Maraden

Julian Taylor Comes to TD Music Hall in December

TD Music Hall will welcome Canadian soulful folk artist Julian Taylor and his special guest, Shakura S'Aida to TD Music Hall on December 6, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, September 8 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

There are so many stars in the music world that shine only for a moment. And there are stars that rise and fall, but the heat of some stars can’t be contained and must rise again. Toronto based singer-songwriter Julian Taylor is one of those phoenix-like stars. With a soulful voice and captivating stage presence, Julian is a rising star in the Americana/Folk scene. His unique blend of blues, roots, and folk music is earning him a growing global fan base and critical acclaim. Over the span of his career.

Julian has been nominated for three Juno Awards, five Native American Music Award, a Polaris Music Prize long list nomination and four Canadian Folk Music Awards winning CFMA Solo Artist of the Year in 2021.

Appearing as a very special guest to Julian Taylor, Shakura S'Aida celebrates Hold on to Love, her recently nominated album of the year by the Ontario Folk Music Awards, which also garnered a JUNO nomination for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year. For more than two decades, Shakura has independently taken her music to more than thirty countries around the globe, connecting and inspiring audiences with her powerful voice and energetic live show. 

Join Julian Taylor and his special guest Shakura S'Aida on December 6th at TD Music Hall as he celebrates his 20-plus year career (leader of Staggered Crossing, Julian Taylor Band, and his solo work) with a night of great live music and stories.  

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Concert To Commemorate National Day Of Truth & Reconciliation At The Royal Conservator Photo
Concert To Commemorate National Day Of Truth & Reconciliation At The Royal Conservatory

For the second year, Indigenous artists gather at The Royal Conservatory to honour those affected by residential schools and offer hope for the future on September 29 in a Concert to Commemorate National Day of Truth & Reconciliation, co-curated by Denise Bolduc and Mervon Mehta, and features an all-Indigenous roster of artists.

2
Beethovens Only Opera, FIDELIO, Hits The Canadian Opera Company Stage In A Visually Stunni Photo
Beethoven's Only Opera, FIDELIO, Hits The Canadian Opera Company Stage In A Visually Stunning Ode To Freedom

The Canadian Opera Company's 2023/2024 season launches with Fidelio, the only opera from master composer Ludwig van Beethoven and a work that hasn't been seen on the COC stage in nearly 15 years. The opera, running from September 29 to October 20, 2023, centres on Leonore, a woman who has disguised herself as a man named Fidelio in order to save her husband, imprisoned for his revolutionary political views.

3
September Lineup Revealed For The Meighen Forum Photo
September Lineup Revealed For The Meighen Forum

The Meighen Forum brings more insight to the Stratford Festival this September. Learn more about the full lineup here!

4
The Royal Alexandra Theatre Marquee Lights Will Be Dimmed for Canadian Theatre Icon Marti Photo
The Royal Alexandra Theatre Marquee Lights Will Be Dimmed for Canadian Theatre Icon Marti Maraden in September

To honour Marti's tremendous contributions to the theatre, the company will dim the lights of the Royal Alexandra upon the first performance of the start of the new season — Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm, for the Toronto premiere of the musical SIX.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN Video
Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes
Canadian Stage (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinkalicious the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (9/16-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot”
Red Sandcastle Theatre (2/08-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Inspirato Festival – Staged Play Readings
Maja Prentice Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary's Wedding
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (10/26-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven 4 & 5
Tafelmusik (9/22-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance Part 1 & 2
Bluma Appel Theatre (3/22-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You