HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Extends 12 Weeks in Toronto

Since its first performance on May 31, the Canadian premiere production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has dazzled Toronto audiences, playing to sold-out houses, performance after performance. Over 130,000 theatregoers have already experienced the spectacle and magic of this unique theatrical production.

Due to unprecedented demand, Toronto's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, at the newly remodeled CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, extends its run yet again. Twelve more weeks of performances will be added from December 27, 2022 through March 19, 2023. That's 150,000 more tickets, including performances during the popular holiday season.

The new block of tickets will go on sale: Saturday September 10, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. ET (in celebration of Platform 9 ¾ at King's Cross train station in London, where the legendary Hogwarts Express departs on its journey to adventure in the heart of the Wizarding World).

Tickets will be available exclusively through Mirvish Productions: online at mirvish.com, by phone at 1-800-461-3333, in-person at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre Box Office - 244 Victoria Street or via the new Mirvish App.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's headstrong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in J.K. Rowling's epic saga and the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. It has sold over 4.5 million tickets worldwide and holds 60 major honours, with a record nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN CAST

Trevor White stars as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter and Luke Kimball as their son Albus Potter; Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley, Sarah Afful as Hermione Granger and Hailey Lewis as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as his son Scorpius Malfoy, Sara Farb as Delphi Diggory, Fiona Reid as Professor McGonagall, and Steven Sutcliffe as Severus Snape.

Also starring are: Kaleb Alexander, Nick Boegel, Kevin Bundy, Michael Chiem, Mark Crawford, Raquel Duffy, Bryce Fletch, Simon Gagnon, Raylene Harewood, Wychita Henricks, Asha James, Mandy Keating, Lucas Meeuse, Miranda Meijer, Kyle Orzech, Andy Pogson, Katie Ryerson, Yemie Sonuga, Jennifer Thiessen, Brendan Wall, David D'Lancy Wilson, Kyle Wong, Shawn Wright and Synthia Yusuf.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child had its world premiere on June 7, 2016 at London's Palace Theatre, where it continues to play to capacity audiences. The New York production began on March 16, 2018 at the newly renovated Lyric Theatre, where it is now in its fourth year. The Melbourne, Australia production began January 18, 2019 at the Princess Theatre where it is now in its third year. The San Francisco production began on October 23, 2019 and continues to play at the Curran Theatre. The German production began February 7, 2020 and continues at Hamburg's Mehr! The Toronto production which began May 31, 2022 is the play's sixth international production, with the Japanese production following on June 16, 2022 at Tokyo's TBS Akasaka SCT Theatre.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, casting by Dayton Walters Casting, CSA, CDC, with additional consultation by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced in Toronto by originating producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions with Canadian producer David Mirvish.

Hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.