Dr. Janet McMordie Stars in VITALS at Factory Theatre This May

Factory Theatre to showcase the challenges of healthcare professionals in VITALS
This May, the boundary between frontline reality and theatrical performance disappears as VITALS returns to the Toronto stage. Originally a site-specific hit in 2014, this 2026 production of Rosamund Small's Dora Award-Winning play is reimagined for a post-pandemic world—performed for the first time by a working healthcare professional.
Starring Dr. Janet McMordie, a practicing frontline physician and professional actor, VITALS explores the raw, lived experience of a Toronto paramedic. Based on real interviews with Canadian paramedics, nurses, and doctors, the one-woman show navigates the high-stakes world of life-and-death calls, the crushing weight of institutional bureaucracy, and the psychological exhaustion of holding a broken system together.
Developed in close collaboration with members from The Peel Regional Paramedic Association, the production serves as a bridge between the arts and healthcare communities. The project also features a significant charitable component, with proceeds from ticket sales supporting Frontline Families Canada, a non-profit providing programs for the families of fallen first responders.
Each performance begins with a Frontline Acoustic Prelude, featuring live music by healthcare workers in the lobby to transition the audience into the world of the play. Select performances will also feature Post-Show Talkbacks, bringing together artists, mental health professionals, and first responders for guided conversations on frontline wellness.
