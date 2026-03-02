Dr. Janet McMordie Stars in VITALS at Factory Theatre This May

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This May, the boundary between frontline reality and theatrical performance disappears as VITALS returns to the Toronto stage. Originally a site-specific hit in 2014, this 2026 production of Rosamund Small's Dora Award-Winning play is reimagined for a post-pandemic world—performed for the first time by a working healthcare professional.

Starring Dr. Janet McMordie, a practicing frontline physician and professional actor, VITALS explores the raw, lived experience of a Toronto paramedic. Based on real interviews with Canadian paramedics, nurses, and doctors, the one-woman show navigates the high-stakes world of life-and-death calls, the crushing weight of institutional bureaucracy, and the psychological exhaustion of holding a broken system together.

Developed in close collaboration with members from The Peel Regional Paramedic Association, the production serves as a bridge between the arts and healthcare communities. The project also features a significant charitable component, with proceeds from ticket sales supporting Frontline Families Canada, a non-profit providing programs for the families of fallen first responders.

Each performance begins with a Frontline Acoustic Prelude, featuring live music by healthcare workers in the lobby to transition the audience into the world of the play. Select performances will also feature Post-Show Talkbacks, bringing together artists, mental health professionals, and first responders for guided conversations on frontline wellness.