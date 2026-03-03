THE SECRET CHORD Comes to Toronto This Summer

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After several sold-out engagements in Toronto and Montreal, Soulpepper's critically acclaimed tribute to one of Canada's most beloved artists will transfer to Toronto's CAA Theatre for a limited summer engagement.

Presented by David and Hannah Mirvish, THE SECRET CHORD will play the CAA Theatre (651 Yonge St, south of Bloor) from July 8 through August 9, 2026.

Leonard Cohen, often called the bard of Montreal, constantly reinvented himself throughout his long career, helping generations of fans understand the changing society around them.

THE SECRET CHORD tells the story of his life, the many sides of the man, using Cohen's own words and bold arrangements of his iconic songs. This highly acclaimed concert celebrates his extraordinary life, music, and poetry.

Created by Frank Cox-O'Connell, Marni Jackson, Mike Ross. Directed by Frank Cox-O'Connell.

Performances run July 8 – August 9, 2026 at CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge St. (south of Bloor), Toronto.