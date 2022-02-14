Guild Festival Theatre Announces 2022 Summer Season

Guild Festival Theatre will welcome audiences back to Scarborough's Guild Park through July & August of 2022. GFT will present two beautiful main stage productions and a festival for young audiences, with in-person performances held outdoors at the iconic Greek Theatre.

The 10th anniversary season was a massive success with sold-out runs and a waiting list all summer. In 2022, GFT will build on that with a two-month long celebration of creativity and curiosity.



Opening the season is Family Fest, a festival of performances for the young and young at heart. There will be performances for family audiences at the Greek Theatre as well as workshops and activities throughout the park. Acts include Puppetmongers, The Grand Salto Theatre, Odin Quartet, and Metis fiddler Alyssa Delbaere-Sawchuk, with more to come!





The main stage productions present two playful takes on classical themes. The Red Priest (Eight Ways to Say Goodbye) by Governor General Award-nominated playwright Mieko Ouchi is a bittersweet love story featuring enchanting music, an enigmatic countess, and Antonio Vivaldi. GFT is closing the season with Chekhov's Shorts, a vaudeville-inspired take on four short comedies by Anton Chekhov, freshly adapted by GFT's co-Artistic Directors Helen Juvonen & Tyler J. Seguin.



"This season represents the next step in GFT's evolution," says Co-Artistic Director Helen Juvonen. "We are reimagining classics in ways that will connect with even more members of our community and I'm excited to be bringing the passion of Mieko Ouchi's play to the Greek Theatre."



"2022 is an opportunity to showcase even more artists, including original work by GFT," continued Co-Artistic Director Tyler J. Seguin. "Guild Festival Theatre's first production was Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, and as we embark on our second decade, Chekhov's Shorts will be our own unique take on the playwright's material with music hall stylings and sharp look at gender roles."

Season at a Glance



Family Fest



July 6 - 10



The Red Priest (Eight Ways To Say Goodbye)

by Mieko Ouchi

directed by Helen Juvonen

July 26 - August 7



Chekhov's Shorts

adapted by Helen Juvonen & Tyler J. Seguin

directed by Tyler J. Seguin

August 16 - 28



Performances take place at the The Greek Theatre in Guild Park & Gardens

201 Guildwood Parkway, Scarborough. Box office and ticketing details are coming soon. Season Tickets can be purchased at guildfestivaltheatre.ca.