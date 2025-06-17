Grand Theatre Reveals Key Artists For 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grand Theatre Box Office is officially unlocked for the upcoming 2025/26 Season's Spriet Series after months of exclusive access for season ticket subscribers. Over the coming hours and days, audiences will rush to secure the best seats for The Play That Goes Wrong, Disney's Frozen, Primary Trust, Piaf/Dietrich, The Importance of Being Earnest, an all-new, London-made production of Come From Away, and the Grand Theatre High School Project's production of Disney's Newsies.

Today, the Grand Theatre also announces exciting creative team and casting updates for the upcoming season, including London-born, national talent Deborah Hay as Edith Piaf, opposite Terra C. MacLeod as Marlene Dietrich, in the glitzy and glamourous musical, Piaf/Dietrich. In addition, we are sharing the continuation of popular and impactful programs such as the Indigenous Community Ticket Program, Canada Life: Pay-What-You Can Program, Accessible Performances, Student Club, Educators' Night Out, and the London Community Theatre Package.

Disney's Newsies will warm up the Spriet Stage prior to the subscription season in the 27th year of the Grand Theatre High School Project. Former Musical Stage Company Artistic Director, Ray Hogg, will lead the production as Director and is joined by Musical Director Matthew Atkins, Choreographer Krista Leis, Set Designer Joshua Quinlan, Costume Designer Lisa Wright, Lighting Designer Echo Zhou, Sound Designer Emily Porter, and Stage Manager Melissa Cameron.

Disney's Newsies

A Musical based on the Disney Film

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

Directed by Ray Hogg

SEP 17 to 27 | Opens SEP 19

The Grand's 2025/26 season, You Are Here, will launch with the hilariously chaotic The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, & Jonathan Sayer, directed by former Grand Theatre Artistic Director Dennis Garnhum, who most recently helmed 2024's smash-hit comedy CLUE at the Grand.

The Play That Goes Wrong arrives at the Grand with a cast that has already left audiences equal parts dazzled and aghast after runs at Citadel Theatre, Theatre Calgary, and the Royal Manitoba Theatre Company. At the Grand Theatre, this powerhouse ensemble will be joined by audience favourite Izad Etemadi as Stage Crew, and Jawon Mapp as Robert. Grand Theatre audiences will recognize Etemadi from memorable performances in 2021/22's Grow as well as 2022/23's Elf The Musical, as Buddy the Elf. Mapp makes his Grand Theatre debut fresh from performing in the Mirvish Productions and National Arts Centre production of Come From Away.

The creative team for this action-packed, stunt-heavy comedy of accidents includes Fight & Movement Director Morgan Yamada, Set Designer Beyata Hackborn, Costume Designer Joseph Abetria, Lighting Designer Kimberly Purtell, Sound Designer Dave Pierce, and Stage Manager Jordan Guetter.

The Play That Goes Wrong

By Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, & Jonathan Sayer

Directed by Dennis Garnhum

OCT 14 to NOV 1 | Opens on OCT 17

The Grand Theatre will ring in the holiday season with the wonderfully magical hit, Disney's Frozen, directed by Grand Theatre Artistic Director Rachel Peake, a co-production with Edmonton's Citadel Theatre.

National talents and Grand Theatre favourites Izad Etemadi (Grow 2021/22 and Elf The Musical 2022/23), Kelly Holiff (Million Dollar Quartet 2023/24), Lee Siegel (Waitress 2024/25), Adam Stevenson (Million Dollar Quartet 2023/24, The Sound of Music 2024/25) will appear in the production as Olaf, Elsa, Oaken, King Agnar respectively. And no, you're not seeing double. Etemadi is set to launch the Grand's 2025/26 season appearing in back-to-back productions. Making her Grand Theatre debut, Chariz Faulmino will play the role of Anna.

Joining Peake on the creative team are Musical Director Alexandra Kane, Choreographer Ainsley Hillyard, Music Supervisor Steven Greenfield, Set & Costume Designer Cory Sincennes, Lighting Designer Jareth Li, Sound Designer Owen Hutchinson, Projection Designer Amelia Scott, and Stage Manager Kelly Luft.

Disney's Frozen

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

Originally Directed on Broadway by Michael Grandage

Based on the Disney Film written by Jennifer Lee

Directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

Directed by Rachel Peake

A Co-Production with the Citadel Theatre

NOV 18 to DEC 28 | Opens on NOV 21

In the new year, the Grand Theatre welcomes fresh beginnings with Primary Trust by Pulitzer-winning playwright Eboni Booth, a co-production with Toronto's Crow's Theatre. Director Cherissa Richards will helm the production which will be built in London, Ontario at the Grand Theatre. Primary Trust will run at the Grand from January 14 through February 1, and will go on to run at Crow's Theatre from May 26 through June 21.

Richards is joined by Set Designer Julie Fox, Costume Designer Rachel Forbes, Lighting Designer Imogen Wilson, and Sound Designer Thomas Ryder Payne. Casting to be announced.

Primary Trust

By Eboni Booth

A co-production with Crow's Theatre

Directed by Cherissa Richards

JAN 14 to FEB 1 | Opens on JAN 17

In February, experience the star-studded musical drama Piaf/Dietrich by Daniel Große Boymann and Thomas Kahry, adapted by decorated Canadian playwright Erin Shields, intertwining the lives of Marlene Dietrich and Edith Piaf in a dazzling tribute. Deborah Hay returns to the Grand as Edith Piaf, opposite Terra C. MacLeod as Marlene Dietrich.

This all-new, London-made musical will be directed by Grand Theatre Artistic Director Rachel Peake, who will be joined by Music Director Mary Ancheta, Choreographer Genny Sermonia, Set Designer Lorenzo Savoini, Costume Designer Ming Wong, Lighting Designer Michelle Ramsay, Sound Designer Emily Porter, and Stage Manager Suzanne McArthur.

Piaf/Dietrich

Written by Daniel Große Boymann & Thomas Kahry

Adapted by Erin Shields

From the translation by Sam Madwar

Directed by Rachel Peake

FEB 17 to MAR 7 | Opens on FEB 20

Next, travel back to Victorian England with Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest. Director Alistair Newton will lead the made-in-London production, featuring set design by Michelle Tracey, costume design by Judith Bowden, lighting design by Siobhan Sleath, and Stage Manager Michael Hart. Kaylee Harwood (Controlled Damage 2022/23, The Invisible 2023/24) returns to the Grand as the Hon. Gwendolen Fairfax. Billy Lake takes on a new character, Lady Stella Clinton, as his Grand Theatre debut.

The Importance of Being Earnest

A Trivial Comedy for Serious People

By Oscar Wilde

Directed by Alistair Newton

MAR 25 to APR 12 | Opens on MAR 28

Finally, land in the northeast tip of North America for the heartwarming and uplifting Come From Away, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Canadian musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. On the heels of run-away hit and 2023/24 season finale, Million Dollar Quartet, Director Julie Tomaino returns to the Grand to lead yet another rousing end to the season.

Tomaino will be joined by Music Director Sarah Richardson, Choreographer Nicol Spinola, Set Designer Scott Penner, Costume Designer Ming Wong, Lighting Designer Jareth Li, Sound Designer Brian Kenny, and Stage Manager Erika Morey. Fresh from playing the role in the Mirvish Productions and National Arts Centre production, Cailin Stadnyk will play Beverley. Sheldon Elter will make his Grand Theatre debut as Oz. In her second 2025/26 season appearance, Kelly Holiff joins the cast as Janice.

Come From Away

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by Julie Tomaino

APR 28 to MAY 24 | Opens May 1

Only a few months into pre-season sales, more than 35,000 tickets have already sold via subscriptions, surpassing the previous season and on track to measure well against pre-pandemic numbers.

Peter Brennan's legendary Jeans 'n Classics returns to the Grand with the bound to sell out five-concert series, performing the best of rock and pop on the Spriet Stage. The Grand Theatre is happy to announce that a bonus performance featuring the music of Queen has been added and is available for purchase as of today, while tickets last.

The Grand Theatre is excited and grateful to announce that the 2025/26 Season will continue to offer:

· See it early and save with Preview Performances – enjoy the unique experience of being one of the first audiences to view a production, while also enjoying a discounted ticket price on the first Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of any Spriet Stage Series production.

· Indigenous Community Ticket Program – The Grand Theatre is committed to welcoming Indigenous Peoples to the theatre, and to remove barriers to participation. Throughout the season, the theatre offers $20 tickets to welcome individuals who identify as Indigenous to all Grand Theatre productions.

· Accessible Performances including Open Captioned, Relaxed, and ASL-interpreted. Visit grandtheatre.com/accessibility for dates and booking details.

· Canada Life: Pay-What-You Can Program – The Grand Theatre is pleased to continue Canada Life Pay-What-You-Can pricing for the first Sunday matinee of the High School Project as well as each Spriet and Auburn Series production.

· London Community Theatre Package – Back for its second year, the London Community Theatre Package is a specially-priced subscription for members of London's vibrant community theatre scene and includes exclusive post-show mix and mingle events with artists.

· Student Club – a specially-priced subscription for students, featuring post-show chat and pizza.

· Educators' Night Out – Educators of all descriptions are eligible for a Wednesday preview subscription at a discounted rate.

Subscriptions remain available and continue to offer the best pricing and best theatre experience.

