First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Stratford's CHICAGO Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Alia Rasul - MORO GIRL - Tarragon Theatre 36%

Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 20%

Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theater 13%

Beau Dixon - FREEDOM CABARET 2.0: HOW BLACK MUSIC SHAPED THE DREAM OF AMERICA - Stratford Festival 10%

Pearle Harbour - AGIT-POP! - Stratford Festival 6%

Coral Benzie - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 5%

Robert Cushman - NO ONE IS ALONE: A SONDHEIM CELEBRATION - Stratford Festival 4%

James Smith - LESSONS IN TEMPERAMENT - Stratford Festival 3%

Martin Julien - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times 3%

Deborah Kimmett - OVERNIGHT SENSATION - The Social Capital 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 54%

Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 27%

Jaz 'Fairy J' Simone - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 19%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dana Osborne - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 20%

Georges Michael Fanfan - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 18%

Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 17%

Sarah Uwadiae - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 15%

Gillian Gallow - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Shaw Festival 14%

A. W. Nadine Grant - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 8%

Julie Fox - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 7%

Kalina Popova - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 35%

Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 32%

Robert McQueen - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 25%

Peter Hinton-Davis - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 8%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 68%

Roberto Sapienza - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 32%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Mona Zaidi - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 21%

Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu - GOD IS GOD - Obsidian Theatre 21%

Tawiah Ben M'Carthy - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 17%

Helen Juvonen - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 14%

Antoni Cimolino - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 9%

Jani Lauzon - 1939 - Stratford Festival 9%

Peter Pasyk - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 5%

Tyler J. Seguin - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

SKETCH T-REX - Sex T-Rex Comedy 59%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 41%

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

TITA JOKES BY TITA COLLECTIVE - Assembly Theatre 44%

LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 22%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 17%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 9%

1939 - Stratford Festival 4%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 4%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Raha Javanfar - GOD IS GOD - Obsidian Theatre 32%

Michael Walton - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 23%

Christopher Dennis - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 11%

Kimberly Purtell - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 10%

Amber Hood - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 8%

Michael Walton - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 8%

Karen Elizabeth - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 7%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Franklin Braz - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 56%

David Atkinson - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 44%

Best Musical (Professional)

CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 43%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 30%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 27%

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 30%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 20%

& JULIET - Princess of wales theatre 19%

MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 10%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 5%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

HAMLET-911 - Stratford Festival 4%

THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 2%

1939 - Stratford Festival 2%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 2%

THE GOOD GUYS - The Flare Productions 2%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Diana Del Rosario - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 36%

Natalie McClagan - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 27%

Karolina Kotus - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 18%

Tommy Amoroso - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 18%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 24%

Krystle Chance - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 17%

Jennifer Rider-Shaw - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 16%

Chelsea Preston - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 15%

Indigo Chesser - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 12%

Tyrone Huntley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Princess of Wales 9%

Krystle Chance - DIXON ROAD - Obsidian Theatre 7%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Doug Sroka - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 67%

Anthony Botelho - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 33%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Rami Al-Qeisi - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 34%

Amaka Umeh - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 24%

Sierra Haynes - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 19%

Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 10%

Allison Edwards-Crewe - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 5%

Matthew Brown - GOD IS GOD - Obsidian Theatre 3%

Anthony Santiago - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 2%

Jessica B. Hill - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Stratford Festival 1%

Deborah Kimmet - OVERNIGHT SENSATION - The Social Capital 1%

David Whiteley - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 0

Best Play (Professional)

MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 22%

DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 17%

THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 17%

GOD IS GOD - Canadian Stage 16%

RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 14%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 7%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 4%

THE MISER - Stratford Festival 4%

INTANGIBLE ADORATIONS CARAVAN - Mighty Brave Productions 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 84%

Meg Gibson - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 16%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Gianfrancesco - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 25%

Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 16%

Brandon Kleiman - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 14%

Rachel Forbes - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 11%

Teresa Przybylski - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 9%

Haui - HAMLET 911 - Stratford Festival 4%

Haui - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times 4%

Kalina Popova - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Tony Jones - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 4%

Julie Fox - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 3%

Paul Boddum - KAMLOOPA - Soulpepper 3%

Haui - GUIDED BY STARLIGHT - Luminato Festival 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Peter McBoyle - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 46%

Thomas Ryder Payne - GOD IS GOD - Soulpepper 22%

Sean Meldrum - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 19%

Adrian Shepherd-Gawinski - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 13%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Steve Ross - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 32%

Dan Chameroy - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 29%

Eva Petris - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 13%

Sandra Caldwell - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 11%

Alvin Crawford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Princess of Wales Theatee 10%

Eden Broda - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Christoph Ibrahim - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 61%

Taylor Tofflemire - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Pupptery and Film 39%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Akosua Amo-Adem - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 43%

André Sills - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 29%

Lucy Peacock - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 21%

Stephen Jackman-Torkoff - EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 7%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 69%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 18%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kid-Safe Productions 12%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 61%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 39%

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Shadowpath Theatre 30%

Bygone Theatre 28%

Sweet Action Theatre 26%

The Flare Productions 15%

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Stratford Festival 30%

Obsidian Theatre 25%

Crow's Theatre 24%

Guild Festival Theatre 14%

Bygone Theatre 7%