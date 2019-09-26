FACTORY Presents The Return Of TROUT STANLEY By Claudia Dey

Fourteen years after its Toronto premiere, FACTORY is proud to present the triumphant return of TROUT STANLEY . Written by Claudia Dey and directed by Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu, TROUT STANLEY will return to the Factory Mainspace from October 19 - November 10, 2019.

Set in northern British Columbia, TROUT STANLEY is a dark and hilarious exploration of love, loss, and co-dependency. On the eve of twin sisters Sugar and Grace Ducharme's 30th birthday, which also coincides with the 10th anniversary of their parents' death, a mysterious stranger arrives on the lookout for love... and a lake.TROUT STANLEY is wild, touching, and hysterically funny, all while remaining surreal and seductive.

Claudia Dey is novelist, playwright, and columnist. She was the playwright-in-residence at Factory for five years during which time she wrote three hit plays that have now been produced internationally; Beaver, The Gwendolyn Poems, and Trout Stanley. Claudia has been nominated for the Governor General's Literary Award for Drama (The Gwendolyn Poems), a Dora Award for Outstanding New Play (Trout Stanley), an Amazon First Novel Award (Stunt), and twice for the Trillium Book Award (The Gwendolyn Poems and Heartbreaker).

TROUT STANLEY will be directed by award-winning theatre creator and director, Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu. She is the Founder/Artistic Director for the Dora-nominated experimental theatre company IFT (It's A Freedom Thing Theatre) Theatre and a graduate of the Soulpepper Academy. The cast features Natasha Mumba (School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play / Obsidian /Nightwood, Wonderland / Shaw Festival, Hamlet / Driftwood Theatre) as Grace Ducharme; Shakura Dickson (Dear Evan Hansen/Mirvish, Other Side of the Game / Obsidian/Cahoots, Treasure Island / Solar Stage) as Sugar Ducharme; and Stephen Jackman-Torkoff (Black Boys / Saga Collectif/Buddies in Bad Times) as Trout Stanley.

Factory would like to thank the government funding bodies, Canada Council for the Arts, Ontario Arts Council, the Toronto Arts Council, and The Government of Canada, our Corporate Sponsors BMO and TD, as well as our generous donors who make developing, producing, and presenting Canadian theatre possible.



Founded in 1970, Factory was the first theatre company in the nation to devote itself to producing 100% Canadian content. Fifty years later, Factory continues to lead in the development and sharing of Canadian stories, having produced more than 300 productions from a diverse source of Canadian playwrights and launched the careers of countless theatre professionals.



Factory stands on the land under The Dish With One Spoon Wampum Covenant, a treaty between the Anishinaabe, Mississaugas, and Haudenosaunee that binds them to share the territory and protect the land. Subsequent people (Indigenous and settlers alike) have been invited into this treaty in the spirit of peace, friendship, and respect. Today, the meeting place of Toronto (Tkaronto) is still the home to many Indigenous people from across Turtle Island. Factory would like to acknowledge with gratitude all the storytellers, stewards, and caretakers - recorded and unrecorded - that have continued to host Factory at this gathering place for over 30 years.

