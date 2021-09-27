Dwayne Gretzky Comes to Massey Hall in October 2022

Massey Hall presents, Toronto's favourite party band and 10+ piece juggernaut, Dwayne Gretzky on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 8pm ET. This show features select general admission floors option on the main level.

Dwayne Gretzky is a curated nostalgia trip that captures the unique joy of turning a radio dial and being surprised by the familiar. A band that brings to life the greatest songs of all time, this talented group of musicians ignites audiences with their charm, fidelity and theatrical flair. Celebrating classic pop and rock, from Fleetwood Mac to Fatboy Slim, Dwayne Gretzky has delivered electrifying renditions of over 700 songs.

Since the band's inception in 2011, Dwayne Gretzky has developed a fervent fan base across Ontario and parts of Canada on the strength of their live show - performing classic songs with faithful precision in packed venues and major festivals, and playing alongside the Rolling Stones, and being offered other major opportunities that belie the tag "cover band".

Fans can purchase tickets via the following options:

FriendsFirst members presale on Wednesday, September 29 at 10am ET, with a limit of 8 tickets per account. Learn more about memberships at www.mhrth.com.

Public on sale on Friday, October 1 at 12pm ET.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling 416-872-4255, or visiting masseyhall.com/tickets.

*Currently in-person Box Office sales will not be available.