Drum Tao To Perform Live At Roy Thomson Hall In January 2026

Roy Thomson Hall will present innovative Japanese drumming ensemble, Drum Tao on Friday, January 16, 2026. Drum Tao are known for their fresh take on traditional Japanese taiko drums.

The group, which celebrated its thirtieth anniversary in 2023, has held acclaimed performances in more than 500 cities across world and has been seen by close to ten million spectators. The ensemble's performances are magnificent spectacles of musicianship and movement, incorporating taiko drumming, Japanese flute and guitar, and extraordinary, acrobatic choreography.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 20 at 10am ET and can be purchased at 416-872-4255 or www.roythomsonhall.com.

