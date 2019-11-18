Driftwood Theatre Presents PLAY IN A PUB: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL

What the Dickens?! Driftwood Theatre presents a holiday edition of their popular Play in a Pub series with a Christmas classic of Shakespearian proportions. William Shakespeare's A Christmas Carol will be performed December 10 - 15, 2019 in three breweries and pubs in Peterborough, Whitby and Toronto. With appearances by characters from Shakespeare's most popular plays, this version of A Christmas Carol is an inventive, hilarious, and touching holiday story for the whole family, inspired by the work of Charles Dickens and William Shakespeare.

When miserly theatre owner Ebenezer Scrooge puts the 'humbug' in Christmas, he's transported on a redemptive journey to save his very soul. Haunted by the spirits of Christmas past (Puck), present (Falstaff) and future (Hamlet's dad), Scrooge learns to appreciate the true spirit of the holiday season as only Shakespeare can imagine.

Carrying on Driftwood's fine tradition of informal readings of plays over a pint, William Shakespeare's A Christmas Carol is a jolly, interactive holiday mash-up as audience members join Driftwood Theatre's professional performers in reading, singing, and celebrating a holiday masterpiece.

At Play in a Pub audience participation is the name of the game. Audience members take the stage in a variety of walk-on roles (including Tiny Tim, Juliet's husband Paris, the troubadour Balthasar, and the Ghost of Christmas Future) through the Memorable Character Live Auction. And you can bet there'll be some participatory Christmas caroling along the way.

Celebrating the holiday spirit, Driftwood is also encouraging audience members to attend in their holiday finery, with nightly winners crowned during the Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest. Prize packages include local swag, gift certificates and your very own copy of William Shakespeare's A Christmas Carol, by Ian Doescher.

In December 2018 Driftwood's Play in a Pub had its holiday debut at Whitby's Town Brewery to a sold out house of merrymakers. William Shakespeare's A Christmas Carol comes from the creative mind of Ian Doescher, author of the equally mind-blowing William Shakespeare's Star Wars series.



Driftwood Theatre is Ontario's leading outdoor, summer theatre company, on the road with its award-winning Bard's Bus Tour for over 25 years, reaching over 46 communities and 100,000 people across Ontario. We believe in theatre for everyone in Ontario, regardless of where you live or how much money you might have in your pocket. Driftwood Theatre is generously supported by the Ontario Arts Council. Play in a Pub is a FUN-raising event in support of Driftwood Theatre's annual summer Bard's Bus Tour.

Information:

Play in a Pub: William Shakespeare's A Christmas Carol

by Ian Doescher

December 10-15, 2019

Tickets $25 - $55 | For tickets and info visit driftwoodtheatre.com

This is an all-ages event

TOUR DATES AND LOCATIONS

December 10, 7pm | The Olde Stone Brewing Co.

380 George Street North, Peterborough

December 11, 7pm | Town Brewery

1632 Charles Street, Whitby

Sunday, December 15, 2pm | The Social Capital Theatre

154 Danforth Avenue, Toronto

For more information please call 844-601-8057 or visit driftwoodtheatre.com/see/playinapub/





