DINNER A LA ART With Eric McCormack, Len Cariou, Chilina Kennedy and More to be Rebroadcast

Building on the successful Dinner à la Art project launched earlier this month, TIFT Artistic Producer Arkady Spivak announced today the exclusive online readings, starring iconic International Artists including Eric McCormack, Len Cariou, Chilina Kennedy, Ed Asner, Colin Mochrie, Cynthia Dale, Gavin Crawford, Daren A. Herbert and more, will be rebroadcast to benefit a greatly expanded number of participating businesses to include all of Barrie's locally owned restaurants and qualifying retailers.



Patrons can now choose from over 100 of Barrie's diverse community of locally owned restaurants and Downtown Barrie BIA businesses to purchase a meal or gift card and receive a complimentary link to an exclusive online reading. Individuals living outside of Barrie or are unable to redeem their purchase have the option to donate their purchase to a stranger.

"The response to Dinner à la Art was overwhelmingly positive both artistically and as a community supporting project. We are thrilled to expand this initiative to help benefit so many of Barrie's restaurants and retailers with TIFT's brand of unique theatrical experiences."

- Arkady Spivak, Artistic Producer, Talk Is Free Theatre.

BROADCAST DATES

(IN EASTERN STANDARD TIME)

May 7, 2021 at 7pm



The Great Gatsby

By F. Scott Fitzgerald

Adapted & Directed by Richard Ouzounian



International star of Broadway, television and film, Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack, along with Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical star Chilina Kennedy lead this brand-new adaptation of the seminal novel.

May 9, 2021 at 7pm



She Stoops to Conquer

By Oliver Goldsmith

Directed by Richard Ouzounian



Comedy superstars Colin Mochrie, best known for his work on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, alongside Gavin Crawford, alumni of This Hour Has 22 Minutes both star in this uproarious comedy.

May 11, 2021 at 7pm



Heartbreak House

By George Bernard Shaw

Directed by Richard Ouzounian



Award winner and star of television series Blue Bloods, Len Cariou and seven-time Emmy Award winner Ed Asner star in this tragicomedy by acclaimed dramatist and literary icon, George Bernard Shaw.

May 13, 2021 at 7pm



Riot

By Andrew Moodie

Directed by Tawiah M'Carthy



Dora Award winners Daren A. Herbert and star of Mirvish Productions' Kinky Boots, Vanessa Sears star in this award-winning drama that follows the Canadian response to the Rodney King Trial results in 1992.

May 15, 2021 at 7pm



Bright Lights

Written & Directed by Kat Sandler



This razor-sharp dark comedy by Dora Award winner Kat Sandler features award winning actor Jeff Lillico and star of the popular television series The Expanse, Vanessa Smythe.

HOW IT WORKS

Purchases of a $30 CAD meal or gift card to any locally owned restaurant in Barrie or participating member of the Downtown Barrie BIA will qualify for access to any one of the exclusive readings. Individuals living outside of Barrie or those unable to redeem their purchase have the option to donate it to a stranger living in Barrie.



All purchases must be made through the qualifying restaurants or retailers of choice. After the purchase is made, send a picture of your receipt to dala@tift.ca with your name, phone number, and the reading you would like to attend. After your name has been registered, a confirmation email will be sent.

Technical Requirements

A valid email address.

A good internet connection.