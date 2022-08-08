Crow's Theatre Presents UNCLE VANYA and THE SHAPE OF HOME, SONGS IN SEARCH OF AL PURDY

Crow's Theatre is launching the 2022.23 Season with A Month In The Country, a two-play excursion that beautifully reveals the lure of country living with its aching secrets, glorious seductions, and epic nature.



In the waning days of Czarist Russia, Ivan "Vanya" Voinitsky, and his niece, Sonya, toil ceaselessly to run their family estate. After retiring, Sonya's father, a celebrated professor, returns to the estate with his young, glamourous wife. When he announces his plan to sell the land and evict them all, passions explode and lives come undone.



The dazzling cast of Carolyn Fe, dtaborah Johnson, Ali Kazmi, Eric Peterson, Anand Rajaram, Shannon Taylor, and Bahia Watson, led by the incomparable Tom Rooney as Vanya, breathes new life into Chekhov's masterpiece in a new version by award-winning actor Liisa Repo-Martell. Brimming with emotional intensity, comedic genius, and tragic weight, this Crow's Theatre commission and world-premiere adaptation provides an up-close encounter with a classic of world drama that every theatre lover must see.



Directed by Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham, UNCLE VANYA reunites the creative team of Julie Fox, Thomas Ryder Payne, Kimberly Purtell and Ming Wong from The Seagull, the 2017 sold-out-hit co-produced with Canadian Stage and the Company Theatre.



THE SHAPE OF HOME, SONGS IN SEARCH OF AL PURDY is an original, theatrical, song cycle that beautifully conjures poetry and letters to tell the story of one of Canada's most legendary artists. A musical investigation into the life and work of Canada's unofficial poet laureate, THE SHAPE OF HOME honours Purdy's quest to live life fully, to love deeply, and to challenge actively.



Commissioned by Festival Players, located in the heart of Al Purdy's Prince Edward County, this new work was created by award-winning artists Beau Dixon (Orphan Song, Tarragon Theatre), Hailey Gillis (Master and Margarita, Crow's Theatre), Andrew Penner (Ghost Quartet, Crow's Theatre), Raha Javanfar (Rose: A New Musical, Soulpepper), Marni Jackson (co-writer of the film Al Purdy Was Here), and Frank Cox-O'Connell (The Riverboat Coffee House, Soulpepper), who also directs, THE SHAPE OF HOME is adventurous and audacious and finds beauty in unexpected and unusual places.



Listen to excerpts of THE SHAPE OF HOME here: https://soundcloud.com/user-431478608.



Both Chekhov's Ukrainian and Purdy's Canadian countryside are home to longing, heartbreak, and the star-filled sky of life's eternal question; "What the hell do we do with this brief little life of ours?" Al Purdy.