Contemporary Circus Show IN THE FIRE Debuts In Welland

With performances on October 28 & 29, IN THE FIRE intends to share an understanding of firefighting with a wider audience

Oct. 12, 2022  

To honour the impact of a person while they are here to witness it can be a rare occurrence. Too often the empathetic storytelling, memory sharing, and sincere display of appreciation is left to a time when the person is no longer earthside to participate in the understanding of their life through the eyes of loved ones. For Holly Treddenick, Artistic Director of Femmes du Feu Creations, a not-for-profit arts organization, and co-owner of The Bank Art House in Welland, Ontario IN THE FIRE is the opportunity to capture stories from her Father's experience as a Firefighter, with his input.

With performances on October 28 & 29, IN THE FIRE intends to share an understanding of firefighting with a wider audience - to appreciate and understand the work they offer - but also pay tribute to the influence Treddenick's Father has had in her life.

Through the creation of set pieces, aerial dance, inventive apparatuses,a choir (Opus 8 from Toronto), and projection, IN THE FIRE captures, re-interprets and shares important stories from Treddenick's father, who is also the last living founder of the Winnipeg Firefighter Museum. During the 60 minute performance, all are invited into a reflective space to witness the evolution of a father/daughter relationship, to stir a sense of hopefulness in their own lives, and "light the fire".

"This show is about fire," Treddenick said. "But this show is also about memories, trauma, and my relationship with my Dad. It's an homage to all the Firefighters out there, and to all those who have lost something or someone to fire."

IN THE FIRE was first embodied by Treddenick in 2018 as part of the Catalyst Program through CAFT, and has grown and developed in its storytelling and innovative use of aerial arts to become the show it is today. IN THE FIRE offers an accessible performance at The Bank Art House, an accessible building, in Welland on October 29th. Audience members can anticipate an ASL interpreter, audio description, a wayfinding guide to provide more information about the show and venue, an accessibility table including stim toys, sound-cancelling headphones, and seat cushions, and fully transcribed text from the show in the
program notes, all possible through the guidance of Accessibility Consultants Erin Ball and Alex Bulmer.

IN THE FIRE has been generously supported by the Toronto Arts Council, Ontario Arts Council, Canada Council for the Arts, Theatre Gargantua, MICC Commissioning Group at THOH and Montclair State University. While some dark moments of the show may not be suitable for younger audiences, IN THE FIRE invites community members, families (teenage children and up), and any person who has an intersection with rescue workers or with fire to share a welcoming, accessible, transformative space and hear the stories of Treddenick's Father to celebrate his life - and the lives of all seniors and the stories and lessons they hold - while they are still here.

Tickets can be purchased at femmesdufeu.com.


