Change Announced for NELLA AND DAYME AROCENA Concert At The Royal Conservatory

The Royal Conservatory of Music regrets to announce that, due to travel complications from Venezuela, Nella is unable to perform as scheduled this Saturday, November 6.

Award-winning Afro-Cuban jazz singer from Havana, Daymé Arocena, described by The New Yorker as "one of the world's fastest rising jazz vocalists," will appear as scheduled.

To replace Nella, The Royal Conservatory has quickly come up with a replacement in collaboration with new Canadian arts presenter, FabCollab.

The first half of the evening, FabCollab's Women in Song, features four of Toronto's most celebrated global voices accompanied by live dance and backed by the award-winning ensemble, Ventanas. Women in Song takes the audience around the world, from the Afro-Venezuelan, Latin jazz sounds of Eliana Cuevas, to the Arabic medleys of Tara Moneka, to the post-samba Brazilian fusion of Aline Morales, to the flamenco infused global melodies of Tamar Ilana. Spectacular Indigenous fancy shawl and jingle dress dancer Nichole Leveck accompanies this stellar lineup. This is the fifth edition of the Women in Song concert series, which features powerful frontwomen in music and dance, and is produced by FabCollab, a new arts organisation committed to amplifying minority voices in the arts.

Tickets and subscriptions are available online at www.rcmusic.com/performance, by calling 416.408.0208, or in person at the Weston Family Box Office.