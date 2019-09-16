Canadian Actors Equity Removes Member Bob Baker

The Globe and Mail reports that Bob Baker, the former longtime artistic director of The Citadel Theatre in Edmonton who also directed at theatres across the country, has been expelled from the Canadian Actors' Equity Association.

In a statement to The Globe, Equity noted "Expelling a member from our Association is serious action not lightly undertaken by the national Council. On behalf of Council I would like those who have concerns about this decision to understand the following: since the launch of Equity's Not in OUR Space! campaign, Council has worked diligently to ensure that our members have the protections in place that are necessary for their safety, their dignity, and their creativity. We aim to maintain respect as a cornerstone of our community and our art form."

"I retired as AD in 2016 and, having fulfilled my transition responsibilities and contractual obligations as AD Emeritus, I have now been in full retirement for four months," Baker wrote in an email to The Globe and Mail's Kelly Nestruck.

The Globe also reports that the Citadel theatre has taken significant steps to ensure a safe workplace, including readings of the company's safe workplace policy for each production.





