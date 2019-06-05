Canada's Largest Festival Of Musical Comedy Comes to Toronto's Funniest Bar

Canada's funniest comedians don't just have jokes. Some of them can siiiing. June 14 and 15, NOTORIOUS is taking over Canada's comedy headquarters Comedy Bar for a two-day jam-packed musical comedy festival. Featuring Rapp Battlez, Tita Collective, Catch 23, Weird Al Karaoke, NOTORIOUS and more, this unique festival will delight your eyes and ears. Full details are online at www.FRESHNOTESCOMEDY.com.

"Comedy Bar is the funniest bar in the country." begins festival producer Mat Mailandt. "So we decided to fill it with Canada's best musical comedians for the sweetest comedy fest that Toronto has ever heard. Music and comedy lovers alike will not be disappointed."

The full lineup includes: Rapp Battlez, NOTORIOUS, Catch 23, Improv Karoke, Tita Collective, Queer and Present Danger, Weird Al Karaoke, Anesti Danelis, DJ Mausner, Ming's Dynasty, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Herbeaver, She Bongs, Ana-Marija Stojic, Velvet Wells and more!

Fresh Notes is produced by NOTORIOUS. NOTORIOUS is an explosive live theatre event that combines rap with high-energy comedy. You've never seen anything quite like it, and, since every show is unique, you never will again. NOTORIOUS rhymes with comedy.

For full festival details log onto www.freshnotescomedy.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You