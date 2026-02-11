COC Reveals Next General Director

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Canadian Opera Company (COC) announced that Ian Derrer has been appointed the company's next General Director, marking an exciting step forward for Canada's largest opera producer. Derrer will assume the role on July 1, 2026, aligning with the start of the COC's 2026/2027 season.

The appointment follows an extensive national and international search led by the COC Board of Directors' Search Committee, in collaboration with executive search firm Isaacson Miller. Spanning more than a year, the comprehensive process included broad consultation with stakeholders from across the organization and the wider opera sector. Recruitment also reflected the Board's commitment to identifying the best leader equipped to guide the company forward.

“Ian has demonstrated impressive executive leadership across artistic programming, critical fundraising, and community bridge-building—all areas that the Canadian Opera Company has identified as strategic priorities for long-term sustainability and growth,” said Marcia Lewis Brown, Chair of the COC Board of Directors. “The Search Committee was deeply moved by his integrity, curiosity, and people-centered approach to leadership. It was evident right away that Ian's values align strongly with those of the Canadian Opera Company: the understanding that success is built on collaboration and care for all who bring this art form to life.”

Derrer currently serves as Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO of The Dallas Opera, a position he has held for the past eight years. During his tenure, the company strengthened its financial position, increased individual donor support, and recently completed a multi-million-dollar challenge grant initiated last July that required The Dallas Opera to raise $25 million in new or increased gifts in order to unlock the matching contribution; under Derrer's leadership, the company exceeded that goal by $4.5 million, bringing total fundraising to $54.5 million, the largest campaign in its history. The company also experienced significant audience growth, with attendance rising among patrons aged 18–45. Throughout his career, Derrer has demonstrated a sustained commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion across artistic programming, operations, and governance.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Canadian Opera Company at such a pivotal moment,” said Ian Derrer. “I have long admired the COC's ambitious artistic programming and extraordinary body of work and am eager to work alongside Artistic Director Roberto Mauro and Music Director Johannes Debus, both of whom I have deeply respected for years. I'm especially drawn to the company's global reputation as a welcoming and supportive community for artists, staff, and audiences. With so many exciting plans already underway for the future, I look forward to working with this remarkable team in bringing to life a shared vision for the next chapter of opera in Canada.”

Derrer previously served as General Director of Kentucky Opera and spent eight years at Lyric Opera of Chicago, building deep technical and operational expertise as Director of Production and Head of the Rehearsal Department. An accomplished artist himself, he is a trained baritone with degrees from Brooklyn College, Northwestern University, and Southern Methodist University, who began his career working professionally as a singer, stage manager, and assistant director.

Derrer will succeed David C. Ferguson, who has served as the Canadian Opera Company's General Director since June 2024 and whose leadership will continue through the end of the 2025/2026 season. During his tenure, Ferguson's seasoned executive expertise provided crucial stability and guidance, and played a key role in strengthening both the organization's day-to-day and future operations through the development of a comprehensive five-year Strategic Plan.

“This is an exciting moment for the Canadian Opera Company,” said David C. Ferguson. “Over the past year and a half, this team has done the rigorous work of establishing values-driven goals and clearly defining the pathway to success. I have the utmost confidence in Ian's ability to build on this foundation, leading the organization forward with vision and care. The COC is extremely well-positioned for the future, and I look forward to supporting a smooth transition in the months ahead.”

COC Board Chair Marcia Lewis Brown expressed gratitude on behalf of the Board and organization, saying, “We are profoundly grateful to David for his passionate dedication and steadfast stewardship. Work spearheaded under his leadership has sharpened the COC's direction and bolstered our readiness for the future, setting us up for every success as Ian prepares to join us at the end of this season, leading the Canadian Opera Company into its next chapter of excellence, innovation, and continued cultural relevance.”