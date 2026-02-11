Grand Theatre to Stage 'PIAF/DIETRICH' Celebrating Iconic Performers

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The lives and music of French songbird ?dith Piaf and Hollywood leading lady Marlene Dietrich are set to dazzle London audiences when Piaf/Dietrich takes the stage at the Grand Theatre.

Audiences can expect all the glitz and glamour of mid-century fame in America, all the passion and tragedy of great love affairs, and an epic set list of beloved, powerful hit songs including “La vie en rose”, “Milord”, and “Lili Marlene.” This all-new production of Erin Shield's show-stopping adaptation will be directed by Grand Theatre Artistic Director Rachel Peake.

Originally penned in German as Spatz und Engel (The Angel and The Sparrow) by Daniel Gro?e Boymann and Thomas Kahry, translated by Sam Madwar, and adapted by Shields, this glamorous and music-infused bio-play has trod the boards in Europe, at The Segal Centre (Montreal), and most recently at Toronto's Mirvish where it took home the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Musical Production.

“What I love about this story, told originally through the imaginations of German Daniel Gro?e Boymann and Austrian Thomas Kahry, and adapted for our stage by the endlessly talented Canadian Erin Shields, is that it uses music, conflict, and language to transport us,” shares Peake. “Prior to reading this play, I had no idea that these two icons even knew one another. They seem so different – Piaf wearing her heart on her sleeve and her pain in public, while Dietrich hid everything behind a mask of glamour. But friendship is funny that way, attraction is funny that way.”

Marlene Dietrich was Hollywood's femme fatale throughout the 30s and 40s, and the name on everyone's lips. ?dith Piaf, the French chanteuse, had soared to stardom in her home country and would soon intoxicate the rest of the world with her raw, powerful songs of love and longing.

The two women were born fifteen years and 1,000 kilometres apart and found their way to both fame and each other. By the time they met, Marlene had a string of leading roles and was one of the highest-paid talents in show business. A young ?dith had been singing on the streets of Paris to support herself and had written the song that would make her famous, “La vie en rose.”

Their first meeting and the lifelong, tumultuous relationship that followed are the story that will unfold on stage. Audiences will be excited to see Londoner and notable Canadian theatre talent Deborah Hay, transformed into ?dith Piaf and making a much-anticipated return to the Grand after her stand-out performances in Fall On Your Knees and Mary Poppins in previous seasons. Having dazzled the world from Broadway to the West End as Chicago's Velma Kelly, Terra C. MacLeod steps into the top hat and tuxedo tails of the smouldering Marlene Dietrich in her Grand Theatre debut.

The cast also features Karen Burthwright and Eric Craig, both with Broadway credits to their names. In fact, they have even performed together as members of the original Broadway cast of Tony Award-nominated Paradise Square. In Piaf/Dietrich, these two Canadian stars will play all of the men and women, lovers and hecklers, muses and rivals, that make up the worlds of the two showbiz legends.

To bring all the sparkle of Old Hollywood to life on stage, Peake is joined by Music Director Mary Ancheta, Choreographer Genny Sermonia, Set Designer Lorenzo Savoini, Costume Designer Ming Wong, Lighting Designer Michelle Ramsay, Sound Designer Emily Porter, Assistant Director Nicole Wilson, Intimacy Director Siobhan Richardson, Dialect Coach Phyllis Cohen, Stage Manager Suzanne McArthur, Assistant Stage Manager Melissa Cameron, and Apprentice Stage Manager Gina Woodward.

Piaf/Dietrich plays on the Spriet Stage at the Grand Theatre from February 17 until March 7. Single tickets range from $25 to $97 and are available in-person at the Box Office, by phone at (519) 672-8800, and online.