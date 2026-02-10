MUSIC OF THE NIGHT: The Concert Tour to End Its Six-Year Run in Canada

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following sold-out performances across Canada, Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre will present the Spring 2026 return of Music of the Night: The Concert Tour, an acclaimed concert celebration of the most iconic music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The national tour starts its final leg on March 6th, 2026, in Hamilton, Ontario, with a final performance on April 4th, 2026, in Moncton, New Brunswick.

The 2026 tour will travel through Southern Ontario and the Maritimes throughout March and April 2026, bringing audiences a powerful concert experience, with a live band and professional cast of powerhouse singers, that highlights the emotional force and musical brilliance of Webber's legendary scores.

“Andrew Lloyd Webber's music has an emotional power that never fades. This tour is about sharing that magic in its purest form with audiences across Canada,” says Alan Corbishley, founder of Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre.

A World-Class Canadian Ensemble

Under the creative direction of Alan Corbishley and musical direction of Frédérik Robert, the Spring 2026 tour features an exceptional all-Canadian cast of acclaimed performers:

Adam Fisher, a versatile tenor celebrated for his work in Jesus Christ Superstar and South Pacific.

Cailin Stadnyk, an award-winning performer whose credits include Come From Away (Mirvish & Broadway Tour) and Netflix's FUBAR.

Nathan Keoughan, a rising baritone, was recently seen with the Canadian Opera Company in La reine-garçon.

Alexandra Grant and Aaron Hastelow, bringing extensive experience from Mirvish productions, Tokyo Disneyland, and major regional theatres.

The Creative Vision



Co-created by Corbishley and Robert, Music of the Night strips away typical theatrical spectacle to focus on the raw emotional power of the music itself. Performed with a live band led by Evan Berndt and enhanced by an impactful lighting design by award-winning designer John Webber, the concert features beloved selections from The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Boulevard, and more — offering audiences an intimate yet electrifying journey through the works that defined a generation of musical theatre.

Tour Dates & Information

The Spring 2026 tour launches March 6, 2026, in Hamilton, ON, before travelling to Brampton, Ottawa, London, and Mississauga, and continues east with performances in Halifax, Fredericton, Saint John, and Moncton.



Tour Dates

March 6 — Hamilton, ON: Tour kick-off at the McIntyre Performing Arts Centre.

March 7 — Niagara Falls, ON: Performance at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre.

March 10 — Brantford, ON: Performance at the Sanderson Centre

March 11 — Milton, ON: Performance at FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton

March 12 — Barrie, ON: Performance at the Georgian Theatre

March 13 — Brampton, ON: Performance at The Rose Theatre

March 14 — Parry Sound, ON: Performance at Charles W. Stockey Centre for the Performing Arts

March 15 — Ottawa, ON: Performance at Algonquin Commons Theatre

March 18 — Cornwall, ON: Performance at Aultsville Theatre

March 19 — Brockville, ON: Performance at Brockville Arts Centre

March 20 — Lindsay, ON: Performance at FLATO Academy Theatre Lindsay

March 21 — Belleville, ON: Performance at Empire Theatre

March 22 — Guelph, ON: Performance at River Run Centre

March 24 — Chatham, ON: Performance at Kiwanis Theatre

March 25 — London, ON: Performance at Centennial Hall

March 27 — Mississauga, ON: 7:30 PM show at Living Arts Centre.

March 28 — Pickering, ON: Performance at Pickering Casino Resort

March 31 — Halifax, NS: First Date of Maritime tour, Concert at Casino Nova Scotia

April 2 — Saint John, NB: Performance at the Imperial Theatre.

April 3 — Fredericton, NB: Performance at Frederiction Playhouse

April 4 — Moncton, NB — Final show of the production at Casino New/Nouveau Brunswick