Buddy Guy to Celebrate 90th Birthday with Tour Stop at Massey Hall

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall will welcome Buddy Guy to the Allan Slaight Stage on Wednesday, July 15 as part of the Buddy Guy 90 Tour. The Toronto performance is one of several North American dates scheduled in 2026. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

The tour follows Guy’s Damn Right Farewell and Damn Right Encore runs and coincides with his ninth GRAMMY Award win for Best Traditional Blues Album for Ain’t Done with the Blues. The 2026 dates mark a milestone year for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, whose career spans more than seven decades.

Born in Lettsworth, Louisiana, and later based in Chicago, Guy became a leading figure in the development of the city’s electric blues sound. His guitar style and stage presence influenced generations of musicians, including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and John Mayer.

In addition to touring, Guy recently appeared in Ryan Coogler’s film Sinners and released Ain’t Done with the Blues, produced by Tom Hambridge and featuring collaborations with The Blind Boys of Alabama, Joe Walsh, Peter Frampton, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Joe Bonamassa. The album was released on his 89th birthday.

The Buddy Guy 90 Tour will also include performances at venues such as the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Ticket Information

Buddy Guy will perform July 15 at Massey Hall, located in Toronto. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. ET at masseyhall.com/tickets or by phone at 416-872-4255.