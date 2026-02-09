Good Grief Set to Perform THE INNER CIRCLE at TD Music Hall

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall and Departure Festival welcome the return of Good Grief Presents: The Inner Circle to TD Music Hall on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

“The Inner Circle” is hosted by Toronto-based songwriting duo Good Grief, a powerhouse singer-songwriting duo, Bryn McCutcheon and Kirstyn Johnson. This event is a one-of-a-kind writers' round that features an unforgettable night of music and storytelling, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists that will be announced soon.

The evening promises an evening of exclusive performances and a behind-the-scenes look into the songwriting process; all against the backdrop of TD Music Hall at Allied Music Centre in Toronto, ON.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 13, at 10 a.m. ET at www.tdmusichall.com or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.