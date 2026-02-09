Thomas Peschak Joins NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE at Massey Hall

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Roy Thomson Hall will present a special National Geographic Live presentation, Amazon: Andes to the Atlantic featuring world renowned photographer, Thomas Peschak on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 2pm.

Award-winning photographer and National Geographic Explorer Thomas Peschak visits Toronto to share the untold story behind his groundbreaking new book, Amazon where he documents the rarely explored underwater worlds of the Amazon. Peschak spent 396 days crossing the world's largest river basin, from its icy headwaters at 20,000 feet in the Andes mountains all the way to the Atlantic Ocean. Hear firsthand about his incredible encounters with pink dolphins, packs of giant otters, electric eels, stealthy caiman, and the critical conservation issues facing this vital ecosystem.

This monumental body of work, part of the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Amazon Expedition, made him only the second person in National Geographic's magazine's 136-year history to photograph an entire issue (October 2024 issue).

Thomas Peschak is a world-renowned National Geographic Explorer and photographer who documents our planet's last wild places. He transitioned from marine biology to photography, believing his images and stories could have a greater conservation impact than scientific statistics. For 20 years Peschak has covered wildlife and conservation stories for National Geographic magazine, winning 18 Wildlife Photographer of the Year and seven World Press Photo Awards.

This special presentation is a newly added event, separate from the previously announced 2025–2026 season of the critically acclaimed National Geographic Live series. The season is already in full swing, having welcomed two distinguished speakers to date: National Geographic Explorer Jaime Rojo and esteemed wildlife biologist Doug Smith, who is currently in Toronto for his presentation Wild Wolves of Yellowstone.

Doug Smith captivated the Roy Thomson Hall audience yesterday afternoon to a near-capacity event and is back this evening and tomorrow for two more shows. Tickets are still available for these evening shows at www.roythomsonhall.com.

Doug Smith – Wild Wolves of Yellowstone, February 8, 9 &10, 2026

Yellowstone National Park contains many stories, including one of the best-case studies in wildlife conservation. Wildlife biologist and National Geographic Explorer Doug Smith led the project that reintroduced gray wolves in the 1990s. We join him on assignment in the park to see how the landscape has changed since the wolves arrived, including never-before-seen photos and videos of the quest to bring back this apex predator.

Coming up next in the National Geographic Live series at Roy Thomson Hall features acclaimed ecologist, Nalini Nadkarni next month and anthropologist and filmmaker, Alizé Carrère.

Trees have provided food, protection, and wonder for humans throughout history. We go on assignment in Costa Rica with tree canopy ecologist and National Geographic Explorer Nalini Nadkarni to climb into the clouds and dangle from the branches. Experience the magnificent wildlife and incredible science that is happening in the vast, hidden worlds suspended above our heads.

Communities across the world are experimenting with new ways to live in the midst of a global climate crisis and persistent environmental change. Filmmaker, anthropologist, and National Geographic Explorer Alizé Carrère guides a journey to the floating gardens of Bangladesh, the ice pyramids of India, and the latest menu items (invasive species) at U.S. restaurants. At the heart of these stories is a mindset everyone can learn from: when our approaches harmonize with nature, transformational solutions emerge.

Tickets still available for these two shows by calling the Roy Thomson Hall box office 416-872-4255 or online at www.roythomsonhall.com.