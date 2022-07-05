Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bruno & Hogginfritz Come to Toronto Fringe Festival

Performances run July 7-16.

Jul. 5, 2022  

This groundbreaking new play encompasses manic love with wrenching tragedy. It is about a posh over the top upper-class young Englishman (Hogginfritz) who has "escaped" from a mental ward and is living in an abandoned house where the furniture seems to come alive.

Once the Postman (Bruno) steps inside to deliver one piece of mail, the eccentric chaos begins and their relationship explodes into a high energy romp to understand what is what and who is who. A splendiferous balance of both comedy and tragedy.





