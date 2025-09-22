A WHOLE NEW WORLD OF ALAN MENKEN To Be Presented At Roy Thomson Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roy Thomson Hall will present A Whole New World of Alan Menken on Friday, April 17, 2026. The one-night-only concert will feature the legendary composer performing his most beloved songs live, interwoven with behind-the-scenes stories from his extraordinary career.

The evening will bring Menken’s unforgettable music to life with hits from Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and more. Audiences can expect favorites including “Part of Your World,” “A Whole New World,” and “Be Our Guest,” as well as songs spanning his award-winning film and stage musicals.

Menken is one of only 21 artists to achieve EGOT status, with 8 Academy Awards, 11 Grammy Awards, 7 Golden Globes, a Tony Award for Newsies, and an Olivier Award among his honors. His stage credits include Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Aladdin, Sister Act, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, A Bronx Tale, and Hercules. His music has become an integral part of popular culture over the past four decades.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 26, 2025 at roythomsonhall.com/tickets or by phone at 416-872-4255.