A CIGARETTE THAT’S GOOD FOR YOU! Sketch Comedy Revue Brings the Laughs to Toronto Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new sketch comedy show titled A Cigarette That’s Good For You! will be presented at the RBC Finance Studio as part of the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival, running from July 2 to 13.

Developed over the past six months by a group of Toronto-based comedians, the revue takes a satirical look at contemporary life, with a focus on themes related to health, wellness, burnout, and the contradictions of modern existence. The show is structured as a series of short, stand-alone sketches, each exploring the darker or more surreal elements of everyday experiences.

The ensemble includes Carley Thorne (YouTube’s uncarley, The Social), Matt McCready (Beer Beer Comedy), Sachin Sinha (World’s Biggest Improv Tournament finalist), Simon Pond (two-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee), Talia Rockland (Stories From My Gay Grandparent’s), and Tim Blair (TallBoyz on CBC). The performers collectively wrote the material and will appear in all scenes.

According to the creators, the show is an attempt to find humor in the things that often weigh people down—stress, cynicism, routine, and digital overload—highlighting the small absurdities that shape daily life. The production is stage managed by Sophi Murias.

Performances will take place at the RBC Finance Studio during the Toronto Fringe Festival. Tickets go on sale beginning June 4 via fringetoronto.com.

Comments