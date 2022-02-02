Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Napa Valley Museum Yountville Announces 'Living Napa River' Exhibit and Call to the Community

pixeltracker

The exhibition will continue through May 29, 2022.

Feb. 2, 2022  
Napa Valley Museum Yountville Announces 'Living Napa River' Exhibit and Call to the Community

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is making a call to the community to participate in their upcoming exhibition "Meander Through Time - The Living River." The exhibition reveals how small changes have had a large impact on the Napa River over time, and how the natural river is being restored to its vitality as a host for fish and wildlife, allowing it to regain its original beauty and bounty. It also includes an opportunity for the community to share their photos and personal connections to the river.

The museum is asking members of the community, as well as visitors to the Napa Valley, to share a photo - historic or contemporary - along with a short descriptive paragraph. In the description, contributors should note the approximate location of the photo, their connection to, or reasons for choosing, that spot, and what makes this part of the river important or special to them. These photos will be considered for inclusion in the "Meander Through Time - The Living River" exhibition debuting on April 2, 2022.

The museum would love to hear from birders, people who fish, stand-up paddleboarders, boaters, hikers, and people who commune or meditate on or near the river. They are interested in submissions from everyone whose life is impacted by their connection to the Napa River.

Contributors should e-mail submissions to: christine@napavalleymuseum.org . The Museum notes that by submitting photo(s) and writings, contributors are granting the Napa Valley Museum Yountville permission to use their submissions and names for display and marketing purposes.

This exhibition will also include maps, photographs, artwork, and other items from the Museum's permanent collection, as well as history, imagery and artifacts provided by the Friends of the Napa River, Fish Friendly Farming, and Napa RCD, along with other local organizations.

The exhibition will continue through May 29, 2022. The Museum's website is at www.napavalleymuseum.org.


Related Articles View More Thousand Oaks Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE BEST PLAY EVER WRITTEN Comes to Playhouse Teater in April
  • OM GRÄNSER Comes to the Playhouse Teater Next Month
  • Photos: Inside Rehearsal for the FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL Tour
  • SWAN LAKE is Now Playing at the Royal Swedish Opera