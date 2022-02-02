Napa Valley Museum Yountville Announces 'Living Napa River' Exhibit and Call to the Community

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is making a call to the community to participate in their upcoming exhibition "Meander Through Time - The Living River." The exhibition reveals how small changes have had a large impact on the Napa River over time, and how the natural river is being restored to its vitality as a host for fish and wildlife, allowing it to regain its original beauty and bounty. It also includes an opportunity for the community to share their photos and personal connections to the river.

The museum is asking members of the community, as well as visitors to the Napa Valley, to share a photo - historic or contemporary - along with a short descriptive paragraph. In the description, contributors should note the approximate location of the photo, their connection to, or reasons for choosing, that spot, and what makes this part of the river important or special to them. These photos will be considered for inclusion in the "Meander Through Time - The Living River" exhibition debuting on April 2, 2022.

The museum would love to hear from birders, people who fish, stand-up paddleboarders, boaters, hikers, and people who commune or meditate on or near the river. They are interested in submissions from everyone whose life is impacted by their connection to the Napa River.

Contributors should e-mail submissions to: christine@napavalleymuseum.org . The Museum notes that by submitting photo(s) and writings, contributors are granting the Napa Valley Museum Yountville permission to use their submissions and names for display and marketing purposes.

This exhibition will also include maps, photographs, artwork, and other items from the Museum's permanent collection, as well as history, imagery and artifacts provided by the Friends of the Napa River, Fish Friendly Farming, and Napa RCD, along with other local organizations.