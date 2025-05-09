KINKY BOOTS, MRS. DOUBTFIRE And More Set for Broadway In Thousand Oaks 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 25–26 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: CHICAGO, KINKY BOOTS, BLUE MAN GROUP and MRS. DOUBTFIRE.

Season Memberships for the 25–26 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

CHICAGO

Nov. 7–9, 2025

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for over 28 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy.

KINKY BOOTS

Dec. 12–14, 2025

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Everybody say “Yeah!” and let KINKY BOOTS lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of every Best Musical award, including the Tony, Grammy, and London's Olivier Award, Kinky Boots captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the journey of two people with nothing in common— or so they think. The unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

BLUE MAN GROUP

May 8–10, 2026

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

BLUE MAN GROUP performances are a celebration of human connection. Mixing art, music, comedy and state-of-the-art technology, the show encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child and see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore our cultural norms with wide-eyed wonder, poking fun at our collective quirks and reminding us how much we all have in common.

BLUE MAN GROUP is not just a show featuring three bald and blue men, it's a total immersive experience. We think of the Blue Man as an “everyman” – he really holds a mirror up to us and our culture and helps us laugh at ourselves a bit, and see ourselves and our world a bit differently. The real goal of any BLUE MAN GROUP show is to celebrate all that we have in common as human beings—to celebrate our curiosity, our creativity, and our need for community.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE (THOUSAND OAKS PREMIERE!)

May 28–31, 2026

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Lubbock in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we're better together.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInThousandOaks.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 25–26 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Comments